About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
60 Inch Plasma TV | Pentouch Touchscreen Technology | 3D TV | Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

60 Inch Plasma TV | Pentouch Touchscreen Technology | 3D TV | Smart TV

60PZ850

60 Inch Plasma TV | Pentouch Touchscreen Technology | 3D TV | Smart TV

Print

All Spec

FEATURES

Screen size (in.)

60

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Frame Rate

600Hz

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

24p Real Cinema

Yes

Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

Yes

THX Certified Display

Yes

Picture Wizard II

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker Output Power

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround Sound

Infinite Surround

Bass/Treble/Balance

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler II

Yes

Sound Mode

5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Game,Sports)

Clear Voice II

Yes

3D

3D

Yes, Active Shutter

2D to 3D/3D to 2D

Yes

3D Glasses

Required

BROADBAND

test

No

SPECIAL FEATURES

USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG, Video)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Accessory

1ea Pen + dongle

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

2 Rear

HDMI 1.4a In

2 Rear, 1 Side

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 Rear

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 Side, 1 Rear

Digital Audio Out

1(Optical) Rear

PC Audio Input

1 Rear

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 Rear

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Consumption (Max) (TBD)

187Wh

Standby

< 0.2W

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

TV Without Stand WxHxD

1387 x 835 x 53

TV With Stand WxHxD

1387 x 921 x 396

TV Without Stand Weight

38.5 Kg

TV With Stand Weight

42 Kg

CABINET DESCRIPTION

VESA Compliant

Yes

Wall Mounting Bracket

PSW600B

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454058509

What people are saying