Smart TV Upgrader with Web Browsing

Specs

Reviews

Support

Smart TV Upgrader with Web Browsing

ST600

Smart TV Upgrader with Web Browsing

All Spec

VIDEO FORMAT

DivX®/DivX HD

Yes

MPEG2

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

MKV

Yes

TS TP

Yes

M4V

Yes

WMV

Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

DTS™

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio™

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

LPCM

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes, PCM only

WMA

Yes, PCM only

AAC

Yes

MP3

Yes, PCM only

BROADBAND

Web Browsing

Yes

Content

Netflix 2.1, MLB, Facebook, Google Map and many more

VIDEO FEATURES

NTSC (Pal Conversions)

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart TV Upgraders

Yes

Time Bar

Yes

Cinema Zoom

Yes

Firmware Update

Yes

Wireless LAN

Yes, Built-in

DLNA

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI™ Out

Yes

Digital Audio Out

Optical

Ethernet (RJ-45)

Yes

USB 2.0 In

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Power Requirements

110~240V 50/60Hz only

Power Consumption

17W

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Set (WXHXD) (mm)

110*110*29

Weight Net (Kg)

0.8 kg

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

