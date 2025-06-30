Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
HD 720p LED TV - 28" Class (27.5" Diag)

28LJ4540

Key Features

  • HD Display
  • Triple XD Engine
  • HDMI
  • LED Backlighting
Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

  • Diagonal Class

    28 inches

  • Diagonal Size

    27.5 inches

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Format

    720p HD

  • HDMI Port(s)

    1

  • Speaker System

    2ch Speaker System

  • Other Features

    Triple XD engine, Flicker Safe, Eye Comfort Mode, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

TUNER INPUT

  • Digital

    ATSC

  • Analog

    NTSC

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Input

    5W x 2

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • VESA

    100x100

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • UPC

    719192608993

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Caption

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/ Expert2

  • Triple XD engine

    Yes

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p and up) / Original - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Full Wide - DTV, ATV / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / 14:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV,HDMI

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    1 EA, HDMI 1.3

  • USB 2.0

    1EA, USB 2.0

PANEL

  • Resolution

    1366x768

  • Panel Type

    ADS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

    68%

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit plus FRC)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M colours

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.44475 x 0.44925

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    200 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

    8ms

  • Viewing Angle

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment

    non Glare

POWER

  • Type (w/ Watt)

    Adapter (32W)

  • Input

    100~240V

  • Normal On(Typ.)

    28W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    1W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    25.3" x 7.3" x 17.1"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    25.3" x 2.3" x 15.6"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    31" x 4.3" x 17.2"

  • With Stand Weight

    10.4 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    9.9 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    13.7 lbs

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

