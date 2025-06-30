We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HD 720p LED TV - 28" Class (27.5" Diag)
All Spec
SUMMARY
Diagonal Class
28 inches
Diagonal Size
27.5 inches
Resolution
1366 x 768
Display Type
LED
Display Format
720p HD
HDMI Port(s)
1
Speaker System
2ch Speaker System
Other Features
Triple XD engine, Flicker Safe, Eye Comfort Mode, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
TUNER INPUT
Digital
ATSC
Analog
NTSC
SPEAKER
Type
Internal
Input
5W x 2
ACCESSORIES
Remote Controller
Yes
WALL MOUNT
VESA
100x100
WARRANTY/UPC
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
UPC
719192608993
SPECIAL FEATURES
HDCP
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Caption
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
Eye Comfort Mode
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Motion Eye Care
Yes
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
On/ Off Time
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/ Expert2
Triple XD engine
Yes
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p and up) / Original - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Full Wide - DTV, ATV / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / 14:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV,HDMI
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
HDMI
1 EA, HDMI 1.3
USB 2.0
1EA, USB 2.0
PANEL
Resolution
1366x768
Panel Type
ADS
Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)
68%
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit plus FRC)
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M colours
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.44475 x 0.44925
Brightness (Typ.)
200 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
Response Time_Typ. (GTG)
8ms
Viewing Angle
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
Surface Treatment
non Glare
POWER
Type (w/ Watt)
Adapter (32W)
Input
100~240V
Normal On(Typ.)
28W
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
1W
DC Off (Max.)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
With Stand (WxHxD)
25.3" x 7.3" x 17.1"
Without Stand (WxHxD)
25.3" x 2.3" x 15.6"
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
31" x 4.3" x 17.2"
With Stand Weight
10.4 lbs
Without Stand Weight
9.9 lbs
Shipping Weight
13.7 lbs
STANDARD
UL(cUL)
Yes
FCC-B
Yes
