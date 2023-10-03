About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Alpha 7 Gen3 logo on black and blue graphic background

Upgrade Viewing Experience

The 3rd Generation α7 processor recognizes the quality of original source and optimizes the contents.

AI Picture

The 3nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes the clarity and sharpness by removing noise. The result is crisp, higher quality visual*.

Slider comparison of picture quality of a nighttime cityscape
Slider comparison of picture quality of a nighttime cityscape

Movie

Sports

Animation

Auto Genre Selection

The processor analyzes the type of content—movies, sports, animation, or standard—and automatically adjusts the picture and sound to best suit the genre.

Auto Genre Selection

The processor analyzes the type of content—movies, sports, animation, or standard—and automatically adjusts the picture and sound to best suit the genre.

Auto Genre Selection

The processor analyzes the type of content—movies, sports, animation, or standard—and automatically adjusts the picture and sound to best suit the genre.

*Supported only for Dolby Vision content.
*The sound is automatically adjusted only when the AI Sound feature is on.
*Supported only for Dolby HDR content.

AI Brightness Control

A light sensor measures the surrounding ambient light, then the processor finely adjusts tone mapping for optimal screen brightness. HDR content is refined with brightness adjustments that transform darker scenes into ones with stunning contrast, detail, and color depth.

Two women watching the same scene on TV in mirrored living rooms and different brightness conditions

*Compared to previous generation.

AI Sound

The 3rd generation α7 Intelligent Processor optimizes sound by genre by analyzing audio sources depending on content type.

A man playing guitar with music dashboard graphics on both sides

Virtual 4.0 Up-mix

The AI algorithm up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 4.0 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience.

Giant waterfall on TV with surround sound graphic

Adaptive Sound Control

Whatever you're watching—dramas, sports, movies, news, or music—the processor recognizes it and optimizes the sound for that specific content type. Newsreaders' voices will be clearer, and movie sound effects will be more vivid.

Five vertical title cards for Movie, Music, Sports, Drama and News

*Compared to previous generation.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The size of the room, the position of the TV, and where you're sitting are detected through the magic remote. The processor then tunes and balances the sound to fit your space.

Women in the large and minimalistic living room watching people playing on TV.