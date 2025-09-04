About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero® Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Multi-Surface Detect Dual Floor Max® Lite Nozzle

LG CordZero® Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Multi-Surface Detect Dual Floor Max® Lite Nozzle

Key Features

  • Power & Performance
  • Auto Multi-Surface Detect Dual Floor Max® Lite Nozzle
  • 5-Step Filtration System
  • Washable Cyclone, Filters and Dust Bin
  • Kompressor® Technology
More

Perfect Power for
Routine Cleaning

A new, more efficient airflow design coupled with our powerful Smart Inverter Motor™ provides up to 150 Air Watts of suction and delivers all the pick-up power you need to meet your daily cleaning routine head-on. It’s suction power designed to last, with 15 cyclones that separate dirt and debris from the airflow to help keep filters cleaner and reduce clogs that can affect suction performance over time.

Automatically Detects Carpet or Hard Floors

Auto Multi-Surface Detect Dual Floor Max® Lite Nozzle with built-in sensors detects carpet or hard floors on the fly and automatically adjusts vacuum suction power for each surface. It incorporates both a soft roller and a carpet agitator in one, so you don’t have to fuss with changing attachments to get the deep clean you want. Perfect for pet owners, it easily picks up hair while minimizing messy tangles. Built-in LED headlight illuminates your cleaning path so even in dark corners, dirt has nowhere to hide.

Filters Out Dust for
Suction Power that Lasts

Our 5-step filtration system helps to filter out dust by separating suctioned dust in the dust bin, then filtering the remaining fine dust. The 15 cyclones help optimize suction power over time by lessening the potential for clogs.

Removable and Washable Cyclone, Filters and Dust Bin

Extend the life of your vacuum with easy to maintain washable components that can all be removed with a simple twist—no tools required. Unlike other vacuums that only let you remove the filter, LG CordZero® lets you remove the filters, dust bin and cyclone to clean away dirt and keep your vacuum running at its best.

Compress Dirt and Dust so You Can Clean More,
Empty Less

Press the Kompressor® lever to compress collected dirt, dust and pet hair in the bin and create up to two times more1 bin capacity. Kompressor also lets you easily empty the bin with less scattered dust.

1vs models without Kompresso® Technology.

Up To 60 Minutes of
Long-Lasting Performance

The rechargeable, quick-release battery delivers up to 60 minutes of power2 , so you can clean upstairs and downstairs, hard floors and carpet. The upgraded lithium-ion battery is designed to take repeated charges and come back for more.

2In lowest setting without powered tools.

Control Features With
a Single Touch

Turn the vacuum on and off easily, or select different power levels, including Turbo mode, with the touch of a thumb. That means less strain on your hand and a more comfortable clean. LED indicators show status for charging, filter maintenance and battery life, and alert you to potential clogs.

Transforms to Hand Vacuum for Quick Spot Cleaning

Detach the hand vacuum for quick and easy spot cleaning. Easily switch between floors and furniture with the versatility of the detachable handheld vacuum.

Store and Charge—
Just the Way you Want

Keep your LG stick vacuum charged and ready to go—and keep accessories handy and neatly organized—with our flexible charging dock. Choose the wall-mount option to keep your vacuum up and out of the way. Or place the charging dock on a stable, level surface and charge with the wand and nozzle removed, anywhere you choose.

All Spec

What people are saying

