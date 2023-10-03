We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
External HDD Playback
All Spec
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback (via USB)
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
NTSC<=>PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby® TrueHD
-
Yes
-
BD Profile
-
2.0
-
Playback Formats
-
Video: MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, SMPTE, Xvid, MKV, AVCHD, M4V, WMV
Audio: Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, MPEG, MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC
-
Playback Media
-
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD-ROM, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, CD, CD-R, CD-RW
-
HDMI® Output
-
1 (Rear)
-
USB
-
1
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
12W
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W
-
Product Size (WxHxD)
-
10.6” x 1.7” x 7.7”
270 x 43 x 195mm
-
Product Weight
-
1.87 lbs / 0.83 kg
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
772454068393
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
BP250
External HDD Playback