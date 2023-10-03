We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DLNA Certified® | DVD Up-Scaling | SimpLink | Blu-ray Disc Playback | USB Media Host
All Spec
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT HDMI Out 1080P upscaling
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Total Output power
-
400W (4Ω, Peak)
-
Front speaker sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
65WX2
-
Centre speaker sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
65W
-
Rear speaker sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
65WX2
-
Subwoofer sound output (Initial Max Power)
-
75W(Passive)
-
AM/FM Radio Tuner
-
FM only
-
Radio
-
Yes
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
Blu-ray
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD (NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW (Video Mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW, Picture CD, DivX Decoding, MP3, WMA, Music Photo Album, AVC HD
-
USB recording
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0 In
-
1 (front)
-
HDMI out
-
1 (rear)
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
-
430 × 625 × 281 mm
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
107 × 107 × 102 mm
-
Center Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
107 × 107 × 102 mm
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
107 × 107 × 102 mm
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm
-
107 × 107 × 102 mm
-
Display type
-
FLD
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio™ Essential
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
