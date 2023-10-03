We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Short Throw LED Home Theater Projector
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image
-
100"@15 inch (from back side to screen)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9/Just Scan/Original/ 4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Brightness (Lumens)
-
Up to 1,000 Lumens *Based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of the lamp projector.
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Lamp Type
-
LED RGB
-
Lamp Life
-
Up to 30,000 hrs
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Auto Keystone (Veritical), Manual 4 corner keystone
-
3D
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D
-
Yes
-
Premium Content Providers
-
Netflix, Youtube, MLB
-
Magic Remote
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Smart Share™
-
Yes
-
DTV Tuner
-
Yes
-
USB Host (DivX®, MP3, Photo)
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Screen Sharing (with Android O/S)
-
Yes
-
DLNA Certified®
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth sound out (Wireless connection to Sound bar, Portable speaker, headset)
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Audio Out
-
1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI®
-
2 (1 MHL)
-
USB
-
2 (Type A)
-
Composite (AV) In
-
Phone to AV in
-
RJ45
-
1
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Power Consumption
-
100W (Max)
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W↓
-
Remote Control
-
1 Magic Remote
-
Phone to AV (Composite)
-
1
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
5.2" x 4.5"/3.3" x 12.2" (Including Mirror part / without Mirror part)
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
14.96" x 7.09" x 10.78"
-
Weight
-
4.85 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
8.8 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192602649
