About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ultra Short Throw LED Home Theater Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Ultra Short Throw LED Home Theater Projector

PF1000U

Ultra Short Throw LED Home Theater Projector

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Type

DLP

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Screen Size

60" ~ 100"

Projection Image

100"@15 inch (from back side to screen)

Aspect Ratio

16:9/Just Scan/Original/ 4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

Brightness (Lumens)

Up to 1,000 Lumens *Based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of the lamp projector.

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Lamp Type

LED RGB

Lamp Life

Up to 30,000 hrs

Digital Keystone Correction

Auto Keystone (Veritical), Manual 4 corner keystone

3D

Yes

2D to 3D

Yes

LG SMART TV

Premium Content Providers

Netflix, Youtube, MLB

Magic Remote

Yes

App Store

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Smart Share™

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DTV Tuner

Yes

USB Host (DivX®, MP3, Photo)

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Screen Sharing (with Android O/S)

Yes

DLNA Certified®

Yes

AUDIO

Bluetooth sound out (Wireless connection to Sound bar, Portable speaker, headset)

Yes

Built-in Speakers

3W + 3W Stereo

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Audio Out

1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI®

2 (1 MHL)

USB

2 (Type A)

Composite (AV) In

Phone to AV in

RJ45

1

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Power Consumption

100W (Max)

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

1 Magic Remote

Phone to AV (Composite)

1

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions (WxHxD)

5.2" x 4.5"/3.3" x 12.2" (Including Mirror part / without Mirror part)

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

14.96" x 7.09" x 10.78"

Weight

4.85 lbs

Shipping Weight

8.8 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192602649

What people are saying