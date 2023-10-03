About Cookies on This Site

LG Blu-ray Player UP970

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Blu-ray Player UP970

UP970

UP970

LG Blu-ray Player UP970

01_UP970_4K_Disc_Playbackdestop_D

4K Disc Playback, for life-like images

Open yourself up to a world of 4K content with an LG Ultra HD Blu-ray player and enjoy amazing immersive high resolution content from 4K blu-ray discs.
02_UP970_Dolby_Vision_because_every_frame_of_video_matters_Desktop

Dolby Vision, because every frame of video matters

LG Blu-ray player UP970 supports the premium HDR, Dolby Vision™ favored by renowned filmmakers from all over the world. Images more realistic and natural, like the way the director intended.

*Now, Dolby Vision to be enabled by software update.

Multi HDR Enables an Extensive 4K HDR Experience

Content created for High Dynamic Range, or HDR, can display an even more breathtaking picture with bolder contrast and more vibrant colors. LG Blu-ray player UP970 is HDR compatible with Dolby Vision™* and HDR10.

03_UP970_Muti_HDR_enables_the_best_4K_HDR_experience_Desktop

LG's 4K Blu-ray disc player supporting premium HDR Dolby Vision™, processes Dolby Vision's dynamic metadata* within each frame, to present the intended vision of the director in your very own living room. HDR10 is rendered by LG 4K Blu-ray disc player's exclusive processing. By applying dynamic data produced by LG's 4K Blu-ray disc player processing on a scene-by-scene basis, all types of content is displayed with improved HDR quality.

02_UP970_ActiveHDRsub2

*Dolby Vision to be enabled by software update available at a later date.

03_UP970_4K Streaming Content-D

Enjoy Ultra HD 4K Entertainment

Always have something to watch. The UP970 offers 4K UHD content from a groing catalog of titles on Neflix and YouTube*.
04_UP970_Blu-ray-DVD-CD-Playback_D

Blu-ray / DVD / CD Playback

Play your favorite content from Blu-rays and DVDs to CDs. Your media library lives on.
05_UP970_USB-Playback_D

USB Playback

Play Videos, Music and Images straight from a USB storage device.
06_UP970_Connectivity_D

Connected to your entertainment

Dual HDMI allows you to send separate audio and video-out from the UP970.
Experience the best in 4K video with your existing audio system.
All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Ultra HD Premium

Yes

Multi-HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10)

Yes

4K Blu-Ray Disc Playback

Yes

4K Streaming Content

Netflix, Youtube

Built-in Wi-Fi

Yes

STREAMING CONTENT PROVIDERS

Netflix

Yes

Youtube

Yes

FEATURES

SIMPLINK

Yes

LG Remote App

No

USB Playback

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

4K Upscaling

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

NTSC-PAL Conversion

Yes

VIDEO

1080p Upscaling

Yes

Digital Cinema 4K upscaling

Yes

NTSC<=>PAL Conversion

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

AUDIO

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

Dolby® Atmos

Yes (Bitstream)

DTS®

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio®

Yes

COMPATIBILITY

Playback Formats

Video: MPEG-1, MPEG2 PS/TS, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), MKV, AVC Rec, AVC HD, M4V, WMV, 3GP, MP4, MOV, FLV, VOB, TS, DAT
Audio: LPCM, Dolby DigitalHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS, DTS 2.0, DTS-HD, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC
Photo: JPEG, GIF, Animated GIF, PNG

Playback Media

BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD-ROM, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, Audio CD, CD-R, CD-RW, DTS-CD, UBD-ROM/UBD-R/ UBD-RE

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

No

INPUTS AND OUTPUTS

HDMI® Output (2)

HDMI 2.0a x 1
HDMI 1.4 x 1

Optical Audio Output

Yes

USB

1

Ethernet

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Voltage

Wide 110~240V 50/60Hz

Type

SMPS

Power Consumption

17W

Standby Mode

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product Size (WxHxD)

430 x 45.5 x 205mm
16.9” x 1.8” x 8.1”

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

480 x 282 x 106mm
18.9” x 11.1” x 4.2”

Product Weight

1.65kg / 3.6lbs

Shipping Weight

2.59kg / 5.7lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454068638

UP970

LG Blu-ray Player UP970