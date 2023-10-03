We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Blu-ray Player UP970
*Now, Dolby Vision to be enabled by software update.
Multi HDR Enables an Extensive 4K HDR Experience
*Dolby Vision to be enabled by software update available at a later date.
All Spec
Ultra HD Premium
Yes
Multi-HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10)
Yes
4K Blu-Ray Disc Playback
Yes
4K Streaming Content
Netflix, Youtube
Built-in Wi-Fi
Yes
Netflix
Yes
Youtube
Yes
SIMPLINK
Yes
LG Remote App
No
USB Playback
Yes
External HDD Playback
Yes
4K Upscaling
Yes
Noise Reduction
Yes
NTSC-PAL Conversion
Yes
1080p Upscaling
Yes
Digital Cinema 4K upscaling
Yes
NTSC<=>PAL Conversion
Yes
xvYCC
Yes
Video Enhancement
Yes
Dolby® Digital
Yes
Dolby® Digital Plus
Yes
Dolby® TrueHD
Yes
Dolby® Atmos
Yes (Bitstream)
DTS®
Yes
DTS-HD Master Audio®
Yes
Playback Formats
Video: MPEG-1, MPEG2 PS/TS, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), MKV, AVC Rec, AVC HD, M4V, WMV, 3GP, MP4, MOV, FLV, VOB, TS, DAT
Audio: LPCM, Dolby DigitalHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS, DTS 2.0, DTS-HD, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC
Photo: JPEG, GIF, Animated GIF, PNG
Playback Media
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD-ROM, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, Audio CD, CD-R, CD-RW, DTS-CD, UBD-ROM/UBD-R/ UBD-RE
Wired
Yes
Wi-Fi® Built-in
Yes
Wi-Fi Direct
No
HDMI® Output (2)
-
HDMI 2.0a x 1
HDMI 1.4 x 1
Optical Audio Output
Yes
USB
1
Ethernet
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Batteries
Yes
Voltage
Wide 110~240V 50/60Hz
Type
SMPS
Power Consumption
17W
Standby Mode
<0.5W
Product Size (WxHxD)
430 x 45.5 x 205mm
16.9” x 1.8” x 8.1”
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
480 x 282 x 106mm
18.9” x 11.1” x 4.2”
Product Weight
1.65kg / 3.6lbs
Shipping Weight
2.59kg / 5.7lbs
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labour
UPC
772454068638
LG Blu-ray Player UP970