5.2 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD® Built-In Intelligence

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done.

AI DD® Built-In Intelligence

Built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture & load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.

Power Clean Big Loads in 30 Minutes¹

5 powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean in under 30 minutes.¹

Smart Pairing

With Smart Pairing, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle², making it the ultimate laundry hack.

Wash Two Loads at The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG SideKick®️ Pedestal Washer.³

Simply. Brilliant.

The modern flat front design, graphite steel finish and tinted, tempered glass doors bring a premium point of view to your laundry space.

Information at Every Turn

The intuitive digital dial control gives you more information with each turn. From descriptions of each setting, helpful prompts, status updates and remaining cycle time.

Touch Button Control Panel

Streamlined controls feature an LED Touch Button Panel that’s as easy on the eyes as it is to use.

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Unlike porcelain and plastic, stainless steel tub avoids chips that snag on and ruin clothing.

Get It All Done In Less Time

Ultra Large Capacity (5.2 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
¹ Based on independent testing on comparable models WM4500 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash® Option, 10 lb. load (March 2021).
² Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.
³ LG SideKick® Sold Separately.
⁴ Wi-Fi and ThinQ® app required. Available on select smart appliances.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

WM5500HVA
CAPACITY
5.2 cu ft
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/4" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Front Load Washer, Electric

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX5500V

Matching Gas Dryer

DLGX5501V

Color

Graphite Steel (V)

LCD Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle®

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

5.2 cu.ft.

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Yes

CEE Tier

Tier2

IMEF

2.92

IWF

3.0

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

25

Wash Programs

Normal, AI Wash, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Allergiene™, Perm.Press, Tub Clean, Bright Whites™, Sanitary, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, Hand/Wool, Active Wear, Swimwear, Kids Wear, Jeans, Dresses, Color Care, Sweat Stains, Small Load, Large Load, X Large Load

No. of Options

15

Options

TurboWash®, Steam, Fresh Care, Pre-wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi, Add Item, Extra Rinse, Control Lock, Drum Light, Cold Wash, Signal, Cycle List Edit, Cycle Optimization

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5

Wash/Rinse Temps

Ex. Hot / Hot / Warm / Cold / Tap Cold

No. of Spin Speeds

5

Spin Speeds

Ex. High / High / Medium / Low / No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Load Sensing

No. of Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

TurboWash® 360 Technology:

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

ColdWash™ Option

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Vibration sensing(Cabinet Vibration sensor)

Yes

TrueBalance® Anti-Vibration System

Yes

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Drum Light

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

MOTOR & AGITATOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Axis

Horizontal

Max RPM

1300

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel (One unit)

Top Plate

Painted Steel

Door / Rim

Glass/STS Silver

Door Cover

Tempered Glass Door

All Available Colors

White (W), Graphite Steel (V)

CERTIFICATION

Asthma Canada

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Pedestal

WDP6V

LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer

WD300CV

Stacking Kit

KSTK4

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 39" x 30 1/4"

Depth with Door Open

55"

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 42 1/8" x 31 1/2"

Weight (Product/Carton)

200.8 / 214.4 lbs.

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)

LG Sidekick Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)

27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2 with drawer open)

WARRANTY & UPC

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Direct Drive Motor

10 Years

Drum

3 Years

UPC

195174052976

