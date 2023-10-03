We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD® Built-In Intelligence
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer, Electric
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLEX5500V
-
Matching Gas Dryer
-
DLGX5501V
-
Color
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
LCD Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle®
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
5.2 cu.ft.
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
Tier2
-
IMEF
-
2.92
-
IWF
-
3.0
-
No. of Programs
-
25
-
Wash Programs
-
Normal, AI Wash, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Allergiene™, Perm.Press, Tub Clean, Bright Whites™, Sanitary, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, Hand/Wool, Active Wear, Swimwear, Kids Wear, Jeans, Dresses, Color Care, Sweat Stains, Small Load, Large Load, X Large Load
-
No. of Options
-
15
-
Options
-
TurboWash®, Steam, Fresh Care, Pre-wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi, Add Item, Extra Rinse, Control Lock, Drum Light, Cold Wash, Signal, Cycle List Edit, Cycle Optimization
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5
-
Wash/Rinse Temps
-
Ex. Hot / Hot / Warm / Cold / Tap Cold
-
No. of Spin Speeds
-
5
-
Spin Speeds
-
Ex. High / High / Medium / Low / No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Load Sensing
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
TurboWash® 360 Technology:
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
Vibration sensing(Cabinet Vibration sensor)
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance® Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
Max RPM
-
1300
-
NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel (One unit)
-
Top Plate
-
Painted Steel
-
Door / Rim
-
Glass/STS Silver
-
Door Cover
-
Tempered Glass Door
-
All Available Colors
-
White (W), Graphite Steel (V)
-
Asthma Canada
-
Yes
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP6V
-
LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer
-
WD300CV
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK4
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 39" x 30 1/4"
-
Depth with Door Open
-
55"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 42 1/8" x 31 1/2"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
200.8 / 214.4 lbs.
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)
-
LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)
-
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2 with drawer open)
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
10 Years
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
UPC
-
195174052976
