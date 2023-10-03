About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE INFINIM™ Wireless Stereo Headset

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE INFINIM™ Wireless Stereo Headset

HBS910 Silver

LG TONE INFINIM™ Wireless Stereo Headset

(3)
Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

Bluetooth Specification

Version 4.1

Supported Bluetooth Profiles

Headset (HSP), Hands-Free (HFP), Advanced Audio Distribution (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control (AVRCP)

Talk Time

up to 16 hours

Music Play Time

up to 10.5 hours

Standby Time

up to 22.5 days

Charging Time

Less than 2 hours

Operating Range

33 ft.

Dimensions

5.70" (W) x 6.88" (H) x 0.57" (D)

Weight

1.8 oz

Call & Play/Pause Buttons

On top of headset

Sound Profile

Harman Kardon® Signature Sound

Available Colors

Black, Silver, Rose Gold

IN THE BOX

Bluetooth Headset

LG TONE INFINIM Bluetooth Stereo Headset (HBS-910)

USB Charging

Micro USB Charging Cable (AC Adapter Head Not Included)

Ear Gels

Extra Ear Gels (Small and Large)

Product Documents

Includes: User Manual, Quick Start Guide, & Warranty Card

What people are saying