LG TONE Free T80S

45 degree angle with the right side facing forward. The cradle is opened and the earbuds are floating.
45 degree angle with the right side facing forward. There are earbuds in the open cradle.
Front view with the earbuds in the open cradle.
Front view of the earbuds.
Front view of the cradle.
Top view of the cradle.
Top view of the open cradle with earbuds inserted.
Top view of the open cradle without earbuds.
Front view of the floating earbuds with the cradle open.

Key Features

More

Surround yourself with Dolby sound

Dolby Head tracking™

Experience surround sound that moves with you

The T80S deliver 3D audio by tracking the movement of your head. It provides consistent audio at every angle—letting you experience deep immersion and realism inside a virtual sound dome. 

A women wearing T80S is smiling. An illustrative sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the Dolby Head tracking™ feature.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer

3D surround sound

Heighten your auditory experience with more personalized 3D audio. The Dolby Virtualizer expands spatial dimensionality to give you a stadium-like sound experience, while the Optimizer lets you hear natural and louder, distortion-free sound.

A woman wearing T80S smiles. A sound sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the spatial sound feature. On the right, a smartphone interface is shown to illustrate that this feature is available on the TONE Free app.

*Available on TONE Free App.

Crafted sound of high-quality graphene

Light as paper, yet hard as metal, pure graphene enhances the T80S performance for a richer, more lifelike sound.

*Available on TONE Free App.

Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Keep your surroundings quiet.
No matter where you are.

Enjoy immersive content wherever you go with optimal ANC. The T80S adapts to real time surrounding noise levels for optimal noise reduction.

This image is simulated to illustrate the T80S's Adaptive noise cancelling feature.

There are two ear tips shown. On the left is the previous one, on the right is shown T80S's ear tip to provide it better isolate the noise.

Snugly in your ears

The new ear tips help your earbuds better isolate noise. They are designed to create a tighter seal and block more noise. This makes a big difference in the amount of noise reduction you experience.

3 Mic system & VPU

Make your voice heard

Calls sound natural and clear. The built-in three-microphone system and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) monitor background noise, pick up your voice, and track jaw movements for improved call quality. New Hi-SNR Mic further reduces ambient noise.

Close up view of the black T80S.

*Hi-SNR Mic: High Signal to Noise Ratio expanded 65dB to 68dB.

Voice/noise separation algorithm

Your voice comes through loud and clear

Noise mixes with your voice when you talk on the phone

The T80S analyzes your surroundings.

The T80S separates the voice from the noise

Separates voice from the background noise.

Hear the voice in full clarity

The T80S uses the VPU & Voice/noise separation algorithm whether you’re on a call or having a conversation.

Whispering Mode

The conversation stays between the two of you. Just pop out the right earbud and whisper close to the mic. Whisper mode lets you dive into private conversations.

Listening Mode

Let in some of the sounds around you. Listening mode helps you better hear your surroundings.

Conversation Mode

Tap to switch to conversation mode when you're with a friend. This amplifies the voice of the person you're talking to. So you can chat with your earbuds in.

Balanced Design

Fit for sound, fit for ears

Scientifically engineered to be a perfect fit, the T80S motivates you when you’re working out and helps you focus at work. 

Technological Fit

For your comfort

Feel insulated from the outside world. The new ergonomic design gives you complete comfort while soft medical-grade ear gels stay snug in your ears, letting you listen for hours without weighing your ears down. 

A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

3D scanning

3D drawing of the shape of 300 people's ear

A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

Land marking

Modeling the 3D drawing result

A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

Virtual fitting

Fitting the earbuds virtually

A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

Ergonomic analysis

Check the pressure part of the wearing result

Logo of postech and Ergonomic Design Technology Lab.

A collage of people using T80S earbuds in their daily lives. Left from top to bottom, a woman is watching a TV with T80S and a man is using his laptop with T80S. Right top to bottom, a man is wearing T80S while using his tablet PC, and the woman is watching a video from her smartphone on the subway.

A picture of the Multi Point & Multi Pairing function. The TONE Free widget interface is shown on the bottom left. The black T80S is shown in the center. To the right, a smartphone interface and a laptop are shown.

Multi Point & Multi Pairing

Connect more, pair up faster

You can seamlessly pair your earbuds with up to five devices. Connect to two devices simultaneously with Multi Point & Multi Pairing. Simply add devices in the TONE Free app or widget to switch between devices.

*Screen image simulated. UX/UI subject to change.

TONE Free App

Streamlined control

Now you can save your preferences by setting up profiles, check your battery life, and enjoy your audio seamlessly.

Battery life

Charge once, listen all day

Charge in a snap and enjoy audio for as long as you want. The T80S can deliver up to 9 hours of listening time with ANC off and up to 36 hours of listening time when using the case.

*Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 9 and 36 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions are turned off.

Snapdragon Sound™ logo.

Snapdragon Sound™

Provides Bluetooth sound quality close to that of a wired connection, delivering 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution audio. Snapdragon Sound brings together the very best audio with superior connectivity for music, crystal-clear voice calls, and low latency fit for gaming.

*Full benefit of Snapdragon Sound technology can be provided when both source devices and earbuds are equipped with it.

*Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

*Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes (Charging+Data)

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • apt-X Adaptive

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    9

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    36

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    2.54" x 1.77" x 1.28"

  • Earbud

    3.7" x 1.9" x 3.4"

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    4

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    9.8Φ

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    1.4 oz

