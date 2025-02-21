LG TONE Free T80S

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dolby Head tracking™
Experience surround sound that moves with you
The T80S deliver 3D audio by tracking the movement of your head. It provides consistent audio at every angle—letting you experience deep immersion and realism inside a virtual sound dome.
A women wearing T80S is smiling. An illustrative sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the Dolby Head tracking™ feature.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer
3D surround sound
Heighten your auditory experience with more personalized 3D audio. The Dolby Virtualizer expands spatial dimensionality to give you a stadium-like sound experience, while the Optimizer lets you hear natural and louder, distortion-free sound.
A woman wearing T80S smiles. A sound sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the spatial sound feature. On the right, a smartphone interface is shown to illustrate that this feature is available on the TONE Free app.
*Available on TONE Free App.
Crafted sound of high-quality graphene
Light as paper, yet hard as metal, pure graphene enhances the T80S performance for a richer, more lifelike sound.
*Available on TONE Free App.
Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Keep your surroundings quiet.
No matter where you are.
Enjoy immersive content wherever you go with optimal ANC. The T80S adapts to real time surrounding noise levels for optimal noise reduction.
This image is simulated to illustrate the T80S's Adaptive noise cancelling feature.
3 Mic system & VPU
Make your voice heard
Calls sound natural and clear. The built-in three-microphone system and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) monitor background noise, pick up your voice, and track jaw movements for improved call quality. New Hi-SNR Mic further reduces ambient noise.
Close up view of the black T80S.
*Hi-SNR Mic: High Signal to Noise Ratio expanded 65dB to 68dB.
Voice/noise separation algorithm
Your voice comes through loud and clear
Whispering Mode
The conversation stays between the two of you. Just pop out the right earbud and whisper close to the mic. Whisper mode lets you dive into private conversations.
Listening Mode
Let in some of the sounds around you. Listening mode helps you better hear your surroundings.
Conversation Mode
Tap to switch to conversation mode when you're with a friend. This amplifies the voice of the person you're talking to. So you can chat with your earbuds in.
Balanced Design
Fit for sound, fit for ears
Scientifically engineered to be a perfect fit, the T80S motivates you when you’re working out and helps you focus at work.
Technological Fit
For your comfort
Feel insulated from the outside world. The new ergonomic design gives you complete comfort while soft medical-grade ear gels stay snug in your ears, letting you listen for hours without weighing your ears down.
3D scanning
3D drawing of the shape of 300 people's ear
Land marking
Modeling the 3D drawing result
Virtual fitting
Fitting the earbuds virtually
Ergonomic analysis
Check the pressure part of the wearing result
*Screen image simulated. UX/UI subject to change.
TONE Free App
Streamlined control
Now you can save your preferences by setting up profiles, check your battery life, and enjoy your audio seamlessly.
Battery life
Charge once, listen all day
Charge in a snap and enjoy audio for as long as you want. The T80S can deliver up to 9 hours of listening time with ANC off and up to 36 hours of listening time when using the case.
*Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 9 and 36 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions are turned off.
*Full benefit of Snapdragon Sound technology can be provided when both source devices and earbuds are equipped with it.
*Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
*Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes (Charging+Data)
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
9
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
36
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.4
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
2.54" x 1.77" x 1.28"
-
Earbud
3.7" x 1.9" x 3.4"
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
# of Mic
4
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
9.8Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
1.4 oz
What people are saying
Find Locally
-
