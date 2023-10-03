We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free® T90 Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Head TrackingTM True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
1.Silicone Ear Gels
2. Inner Mic for detecting noise
3. Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)
4. Pure Graphene Unit
5. Long lasting Battery
6. IMU Sensor
Premium authentic sound for every day
Light and powerful. Pure Graphene for high-quality wireless earbuds
Natural & spatial sound with Meridian
An aerial view of the T90 earbuds inside the cradle, sitting on a tabletop.
Upper left, a microphone illuminated by a spotlight. Lower left, a close up of the drivers inside a speaker. To the right, the Meridian DSP8000XE speaker.
A man in a studio is carefully checking audio technology.
A circuit board with DSP in the middle.
Meridian Horizon logo.
Less noises for better audio with enhanced Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Performance Fit elevates both sound and comfort
Clean and fresh with Uvnano
Switch between modes to meet your needs
Icons represent the different modes: Whispering Mode, Listening Mode, and Conversation Mode.
Water resistance to keep splashes out
A woman wearing a bright raincoat listens to the earbuds while standing in the rain.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 9 and 20 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions are turned off.
Easy Pairing to connect your wireless earbuds
*Only supported on Android devices.
*Location and Bluetooth functions must be activated to operate.
*Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
*MS Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher.
*Before Google authentication, you can activate and use the device's Debug mode.
*No separate distance adjustment option.
2.The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
3.Plug & Wireless can't be used with some game consoles, and compatibility varies by device.
4.Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
5.Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.
*Available colours and features may vary by retailer, country or carrier.
*Actual colour and dimension may differ from the screen image.
*Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
A World’s 1st For Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds
Dolby Atmos logo.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle reduces bacteria of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when charging. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
*This product uses UV technology at wavelengths between 265 and 285 nanometers.
Plug in and enjoy wireless freedom
A woman is working on a computer and uses Plug and Wireless to participate in a conference call.
*Full benefit of Snapdragon Sound technology can be provided when both source devices and earbuds are equipped with it.Plug & Wireless mode can be used when source devices are not certified by Snapdragon SoundTM technology.
All Spec
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
11Φ(Graphene)
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
39.3 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.3 g
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
-
Yes
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
4
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
9
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
29
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6 mm
-
Earbud
-
21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9 mm
-
Bar Code
-
195174040546
TONE-T90
