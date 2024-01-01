About Cookies on This Site

تملأ إل جي أرجاء منزلك بالراحة

نُقدِّم مُكيِّف الهواء الفعّال الذي يمكنك أن تثق به من التركيب إلى الصيانة، من كل الأوجه.

أم وابنة سعيدتان وتشعران بالراحة.

تشكيلة المنتجات الخدمة والضمان الموارد
تشكيلة المنتجات
الاستعلام للشراء
للاستشاريين

للاستشاريين

ابتكار التصميم الأمثل لمشاريع تكييف الهواء (HVAC)
لفنيي التركيب

للمقاولين

تتميز حلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) من إل جي بسهولة التركيب
للمستخدمين التجاريين

للمستخدمين التجاريين

تبني حلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) من إل جي جسور الثقة وتعمل بكفاءة

تعرف على منتجاتنا

صورة لحل التدفئة (مضخة تدفئة الهواء إلى الماء (AWHP))

حل التدفئة: THERMA V

صورة لوحدة تكييف الهواء الخارجية

التدفق المتغيّر لسائل التبريد

(VRF): MULTI V S

صور لوحدتي تكييف الهواء الداخلية والخارجية.

النظام المتعدد بوحدة داخلية وخارجية

الخدمة والصيانة

الخدمة والصيانة

هل تحتاج إلى الدعم؟ نُقدِّم الدعم الذي تحتاج إليه من الضمان إلى الخدمة.

الخدمة والصيانة تعرّف على المزيد

تنزيل الموارد

تنزيل الموارد

يمكنك العثور على مجموعة متنوعة من المعلومات هنا، مثل كتالوجات المنتجات وأدلتها والكثير غير ذلك.

تنزيل الموارد التنزيل

الاتصال بنا

الاتصال بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات، وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

الاتصال بنا الاتصال بنا

مدوّنة أنظمة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC)

مدوّنة أنظمة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC)

طالع أحدث المقالات والأخبار والمزيد على مدونتنا.

مدوّنة أنظمة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) قراءة المزيد
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 