تتميز حلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) من إل جي بسهولة التركيب

نُقدِّم أفضل حلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) التي تناسب أعمالك فضلاً عن الدعم المفيد.

فني تركيب نظام التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) يرتدي خوذة أمان

الدورات التدريبية تشكيلة المنتجات الدعم الهندسي الموارد
الدورات التدريبية
الاتصال بنا
للاستشاريين

ابتكار التصميم الأمثل لمشاريع تكييف الهواء (HVAC)
للمستخدمين التجاريين

تبني حلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) من إل جي جسور الثقة وتعمل بكفاءة
لأصحاب المنازل

تملأ إل جي أرجاء منزلك بالراحة

انضم إلى برنامجنا التدريبي!

نُقدِّم البرامج التعليمية لمساعدتك في التقدم في حياتك المهنية في مجال التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC).

تعرّف على المزيد

الدورات التدريبية التقنية

تقدم أكاديميتنا المتخصصة LG Academy مجموعة متنوعة من الدورات التدريبية العملية لتمكينك من فهم التكنولوجيا فهمًا كاملاً.

الندوات

انضم إلى ندواتنا عبر الإنترنت أو في أكاديميتنا للبقاء على اطلاع دائم بأحدث ما تم التوصل إليه في تقنيات التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC).والتوجهات في المجال.

تعرف أكثر على منتجاتنا

الدعم الهندسي

نُقدِّم الموارد والدعم اللازمين لمساعدة أعمالك في البقاء في الطليعة.

تعرّف على المزيد

دليل الفيديو

طالع أدلة تركيب منتجاتنا واستكشاف أخطائها وإصلاحها. يمكن أن يساعدك فيديو التعليمات البسيط في الإجابة عن أي أسئلة أو حل المشاكل التي قد تواجهك في مشاريعك.

الأدوات والبرامج

نُقدِّم الأدوات والبرامج الهندسية مثل التحليل والحسابات وعمليات المحاكاة وموارد النمذجة لمساعدة المهندسين والاستشاريين في البقاء في صدارة المنافسة كمتخصصين مجهزين تجهيزًا كاملاً.

البيانات التقنية

نُقدِّم مجموعة كبيرة من الموارد لشركائنا للحصول على بيانات وعروض وتقارير شهادات شاملة للمنتجات والحلول التي نقدمها عن طريق تنزيل الوثائق.

تنزيل الموارد

يمكنك العثور على مجموعة متنوعة من المعلومات هنا، مثل كتالوجات المنتجات وأدلتها والكثير غير ذلك.

تنزيل الموارد التنزيل

الاتصال بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات، وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

الاتصال بنا الاتصال بنا

تنزيل الموارد

مدوّنة أنظمة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC)

طالع أحدث المقالات والأخبار والمزيد على مدونتنا.

مدوّنة أنظمة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء (HVAC) قراءة المزيد
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 