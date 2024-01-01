About Cookies on This Site

مكيف كاسيت المثبت بالسقف

يوفر مكيف كاسيت المثبت بالسقف من إل جي بيئة مريحة وجمالية مبهجة، مما يجعله الأصل المثالي لأعمالك. تعمل وحدات كاسيت الداخلية من إل جي أيضًا على تنقية الهواء للحصول على بيئة أكثر صحة ونقاءً.

concealed-duct__Ceiling_Feature01_D

كاسيت سقفي

زيادة مظاهر الجمال في الديكورات الداخلية لأقصى درجة مع توفير بيئة مريحة

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
استعلام للشراء

الكاسيت الجديد مع تنقية الهواء

تم تجهيز الوحدة الداخلية من نوع إل جي كاسيت بوظيفة تنقية الهواء. إنه يقدم حلاً لمشكلة الغبار فائق الدقة الذي يضر بأجسامنا. هذا هو المنتج عالي الأداء المعتمد من CAC * والذي يوفر هواءًا نظيفًا وباردًا لمساحتك الكبيرة.

الكاسيت الجديد مع تنقية الهواء

*شهادة مكيف الهواء ، تقوم الجمعية الكورية لتنظيف الهواء باختبار صارم لوظيفة تنظيف الهواء لمنتجات مكيفات الهواء وتصادق على المنتجات الموثوقة.

تنقية الهواء لمساحة داخلية أكثر صحة

تنقية الهواء لمساحة داخلية أكثر صحة

تنقية قوية للهواء من 5 خطوات تزيل الروائح والجراثيم والغبار الناعم غير المرئي PM 1.0. يمكن تنظيف هذا المرشح بالماء، مما يسمح باستخدامه بشكل شبه دائم.

*قد تختلف منطقة تغطية تنقية الهواء حسب البيئة الداخلية.

توفير هواء صحي في مساحة كبيرة

إنها مساحة تنقية هواء أكبر من منطقة التبريد. يمكن أن تغطي مساحة تصل إلى 147 مترًا مربعًا لخلق بيئة نظيفة وصحية في مختلف المساحات الرأسية ، مثل رياض الأطفال والمدارس ومراكز التسوق.

توفير هواء صحي في مساحة كبيرة

*قد تختلف منطقة تغطية تنقية الهواء حسب البيئة الداخلية.

التعلق المريح والانفصال

تركيب أسهل من خلال تركيبه على هيكل الوحدة الداخلية.

مراقبة جودة الهواء في الوقت الحقيقي

المراقبة في الوقت الحقيقي باستخدام وحدة تحكم عن بعد لاسلكية أو سلكية ، ومصباح لوحة LED ، وهاتف ذكي

شبكة رفع أوتوماتيكية

  • تسمح شبكة الرفع الأوتوماتيكية بتنظيف الفلتر بسهولة من خلال هيكل دعم من 4 نقاط وتسوية تلقائية وميزات اكتشاف التوقف التلقائي والذاكرة الموجودة على مستوى المستخدم.

التحكم في الريشة بشكل مستقل

التحكم في الريشة بشكل مستقل

تستخدم ميزة تشغيل الريشة بشكل مستقل مواتير منفصلة، مما يتيح إمكانية التحكم في كل الريش الأربع بشكل منفصل.

6 خطوات للتحكم في الريشة

هناك 6 خطوات مختلفة للتحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء باستخدام كاسيت أحادي الاتجاه. كما أن لديها ريشة للتأرجح التلقائي التي تتحرك بين الجانبين الأيسر والأيمن حتى 120 درجة.

ارتفاع مصغر

يبلغ ارتفاع الكاسيت أحادي الاتجاه 132 مم ، مما يجعله الحل الأمثل للتركيب في مساحة محدودة.

تركيب مرن

لا يتطلب الوصول للفحص في 1 Way Cassette مساحة إضافية للأنبوب مما يجعل بيئة التثبيت غير معقدة.

فئات الكاسيت المثبت في السقف

ارتفاع مصغر

