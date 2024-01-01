About Cookies on This Site

مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريَش

يعمل مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريَش على توفير المزيد من تدفق الهواء من خلال ريشتين منفصلتين. وبغض النظر عن مكان تركيبه، يمكنك تخصيص تدفق الهواء من خلال التحكم الدقيق في الزوايا.

صورة لريشتي مكيف كاسيت

مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريَش

يعمل مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريَش على توفير المزيد من تدفق الهواء من خلال ريشتين منفصلتين. وبغض النظر عن مكان تركيبه، يمكنك تخصيص تدفق الهواء من خلال التحكم الدقيق في الزوايا.

لماذا عليك أن تختار المكيف مزدوج الريش من LG؟ تنقية الهواء التحكم المخصص في تدفق الهواء تقنية ThinQ™ تشكيلة المنتجات
لماذا عليك أن تختار المكيف مزدوج الريش من LG؟
الاستعلام عن الشراء

لماذا عليك أن تختار المكيف مزدوج الريش من LG؟

بالإضافة إلى التحكم الدقيق في الزوايا، يعمل مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريَش على ملء الغرفة بهواء أكثر صحة وبرودة مع مجموعة تنقية الهواء المكونة من 5 خطوات.

صور مع

مجموعة تنقية الهواء

صور مع

يزيل الغبار والبكتيريا والفيروسات

صور مع

معتمدة من قبل

صورة لمواد ضارة مختلفة تمت تصفيتها من خلال نظام ترشيح مكون من 5 خطوات.

تنقية الهواء من أجل الحصول على مساحات داخلية أكثر صحة

يزيل نظام تنقية الهواء القوي المكون من 5 خطوات الروائح والجراثيم والغبار الناعم من خلال مستشعر PM 1.0. يمكن تنظيف هذا المرشح بالماء، وهو ما يسمح باستخدامه بشكل شبه دائم.

*يمكن شراء مجموعة تنقية الهواء كخيار.

الخطوة 1

المرشح الأولي

يلتقط الغبار الناعم.

الخطوة 2

كهربة الغبار

تزيد من القوة الكهروستاتيكية للجسيمات. تحسن كفاءة التجميع بالنسبة للمرشح.

الخطوة 3

فلتر مزود بمستشعر PM 1.0

يزيل ما يصل إلى 99٪ من الغبار الناعم إلى شديد النعومة.

الخطوة 4

مرشح إزالة الروائح الكريهة

تعمل تقنية امتصاص الغاز عالية الكفاءة على إزالة الروائح الكريهة والغازات الضارة.

الخطوة 5

المُؤيّن

يعمل على تعطيل البكتيريا والجراثيم.

*تم التحقق من أداء إزالة الغبار الناعم لمجموعة تنقية الهواء بواسطة TUV Rheinland في الاختبار رقم 60382341001، بناءً على المعيار التجريبي الكوري SPS-KACA002-132: 2018 لإزالة 99.9٪ من الغبار الناعم بمقدار 50 نانومتر و100 نانومتر.

*تم التحقق من أداء إزالة البكتيريا والفيروسات بواسطة TUV Rheinland في الاختبار رقم 60375745 001 لإزالة 99.9٪ من بكتيريا Staphylococcus epidermidis في 60 دقيقة وإزالة 99.4٪ من فيروس Phi-X174 في 30 دقيقة في غرفة 60 متر مكعب وبواسطة intertek في الاختبار رقم. RT20E-S0054، لتعطيل 99٪ من البكتيريا الموجودة على الأسطح.

يتم تركيب العلاج المضاد للبكتيريا داخل مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريش.

تنظيف من الداخل إلى الخارج

تقوم تقنية العزل الإضافي الآمن بتوفير معالجة مضادة للميكروبات يتم تطبيقها على مكونات العزل الداخلي لمنع نمو العفن، كما أنه يوفر تدفق هواء أنقى وأنظف.

*سيتم تطبيق تقنية العزل الإضافي الآمن على الأجهزة اعتبارًا من مايو 2021. يرجى الاتصال بمكتب LG المحلي للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتجات.

هواء صحي للمساحات الكبيرة

يغطي الهواء المنقى مساحة أكبر حتى من الهواء المبرد. يمكن أن تغطي مساحة تنقية الهواء ما يصل إلى 147 مترمربع من أجل خلق بيئة نظيفة وصحية حتى في المساحات الرأسية الكثيفة مثل رياض الأطفال والمدارس ومراكز التسوق.

تحقق من جودة الهواء في المبنى في الوقت الفعلي

يمكنك التحقق من جودة الهواء في المبنى بالكامل والتحكم فيها باستخدام وحدة التحكم المركزية أو وحدات المراقبة في الوقت الفعلي باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد أو مصباح لوحة LED أو هاتف ذكي.

صورة لمنتج يتم التحكم فيه من خلال وحدة التحكم المركزية ووحدة التحكم الفردية والهاتف المحمول.

تثبيت سهل

يتم توصيل المرشح بجسم الوحدة الداخلية لسهولة التركيب.

مرشح قابل للغسيل

وفّر من خلال استبدال المرشح بمرشحر شبه دائم يسهل تنظيفه.

تدفق هواء مخصص مع ريشة مزدوجة مبتكرة

تستخدم مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريش ريشتين منفصلتين لتوفير تدفق هواء مخصص لأي بيئة.

يغطي مساحات أوسع

  •  

بل إنه يصل إلى أبعد من ذلك

  •  

المزيد من تدفق الهواء المتنوع

تدفق هواء مخصص

حل واحد لجميع المساحات. يوفر المكيف مزودج الريش من LG تدفق هواء مثالي.

تدفق الهواء غير المباشر

يمنع الهواء الخارج من الوحدة من التدفق عليك مباشرة.

ضبط اتجاه ضخ الهواء لأعلى وأسفل

يحافظ على درجة حرارة متساوية في أي مكان.

تدفق الهواء المباشر

يمكن أن يصل إلى 5 أمتار دون أي مكونات إضافية.

وضع الطاقة

يعمل على وصول مساحتك إلى درجة الحرارة المستهدفة بشكل أسرع.

 

الإدارة من خلال تطبيق
LG ThinQTM

يمكن مراقبة مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريش والتحكم فيه عبر الأجهزة المحمولة للحفاظ على الطاقة وضمان الحصول على جودة هواء أفضل

يمكنك مراقبة المنتج والتحكم فيه من الخارج باستخدام تطبيق LG ThinQ.

المستشعر الذكي

درجة حرارة الأرضية

 

يزداد تدفق الهواء حتى الوصول إلى درجة الحرارة المطلوبة على المستوى الأرضي. * يمكن شراء مستشعر درجة حرارة الأرضية كخيار.

تقنية كشف الوجود البشري

من خلال اكتشاف موقع الأشخاص، تقوم وظيفة كشف الوجود البشري (Human Detection) بضبط تدفق الهواء وإيقاف تشغيلها تلقائيًا عندما لا تكون المساحة مشغولة. * يمكن شراء مستشعر كشف الوجود البشري كخيار

مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريش رباعي الاتجاه

صورة لتشكيلة منتجات مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريش

*قد تختلف تشكيلة المنتجات حسب المنطقة.

صورة لرجل يحمل هاتفًا ذكيًا مع صفحة ويب LG على الشاشة.

اطرح استفسارك هنا إذا أردت الشراء!

يرجى تقديم طلبات الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك قريبًا.

