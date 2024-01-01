About Cookies on This Site

شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة

شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة

55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, مظهر أمامي مع صورة ملء الفراغات, 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, صورة أمامية, 55UH7N-E
alt="LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, صورة جانبية - 45 درجة, 55UH7N-E"
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, صورة جانبية - 90 درجة, 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, صورة جانبية + 45 درجة, 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, عرض جانبي + 90 درجة, 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, مظهر علوي, 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, مظهر خلفي (* تختلف صورة المنتج عن شكله الحقيقي، حيث أنها تختلف قليلاً على حسب خيار كل بوصة.), 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, مظهر خلفي 2 (* تختلف صورة المنتج عن شكله الحقيقي، حيث أنها تختلف قليلاً على حسب خيار كل بوصة.), 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, مظهر خلفي 3 (* تختلف صورة المنتج عن شكله الحقيقي، حيث أنها تختلف قليلاً على حسب خيار كل بوصة.), 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, مظهر خلفي جانبي - 45 درجة (* تختلف صورة المنتج عن شكله الحقيقي، حيث أنها تختلف قليلاً على حسب خيار كل بوصة.), 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, مظهر خلفي جانبي - 15 درجة (* تختلف صورة المنتج عن شكله الحقيقي، حيث أنها تختلف قليلاً على حسب خيار كل بوصة.), 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, صورة مقربة لمظهر خلفي جانبي - 15 درجة (* تختلف صورة المنتج عن شكله الحقيقي، حيث أنها تختلف قليلاً على حسب خيار كل بوصة.), 55UH7N-E
LG شاشة عرض إل جي UHD لعام 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة, الصورة مأخوذة من الجانب الأيمن العلوي, 55UH7N-E

الميزات الرئيسية

  • الدقة: 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • السطوع (قياسي): 700 شمعة
  • المعالجة السطحية (ضباب): 28 %
  • عرض الحافة: 8.9 ملم (علوي/أيسر/أيمن) 12.9 ملم (سفلي)
  • الواجهة: HDMI‏ (2) / منفذ DP‏ / USB 2.0‏ / RS232C‏ / RJ45 / منفذ صوت / IR
  • منصة webOS الذكية
المزيد

شاشة لافتة UHD مع منصة LG webOS الذكية وأمان متقدم

تم تركيب الشاشة على عمود في المطار، وهي مُعرَّضة لأشعة الشمس الساطعة. على الرغم من البيئة الساطعة، يتم عرض الإعلانات على الشاشة بوضوح.

* جميع الصور الواردة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

يظهر الاختلاف في جودة HD الفائقة، والتي هي أعلى بأربع مرات من جودة Full HD.

شاشة عالية الدقة

إنها تقدم دقة أعلى بأربع مرات من شاشات FHD، وهو ما عمل على إرضاء العميل بصريًا. بالإضافة إلى أن الطلاء المُضاد للتوهج الموجود بالشاشة يقلل من الانعكاسات في البيئات المُضيئة، مما يزيد الوضوح وإمكانية القراءة ويمنح العملاء شاشة مريحة.

يمكن إتمام عدة مهام في نفس الوقت بفضل واجهة المستخدم الرسومية السهلة.

منصة webOS مريحة

تم تجهيز UH7N-E ببرنامج SoC عالي الأداء الذي يسمح بأداء مهام متعددة بدون مشغل وسائط منفصل. توفر منصة webOS أدوات تطوير التطبيقات بواجهة مستخدم سهلة الاستخدام تعزز راحة المستخدم، مما يتيح الاتصال السهل مع المستشعرات الخارجية وتطبيقات webOS الشريكة لإنشاء بيئة صديقة لـ SI.

قوة تحمل تمنحك الموثوقية

تم تحسين شاشة UH7N-E لبيئات العمل، وهي محمية ضد التأثير المحتمل للملح والغبار وبراد الحديد والرطوبة من خلال تطبيق الطلاء المطابق على لوحة الطاقة. بالإضافة إلى أن ميزاتها التي تركز على العملاء، مثل IP5x والإمالة بمقدار 30 درجة ومراقبة الصدمات، تقدم الموثوقية والرضا.

تتميز UH7N-E بطلاء مطابق على لوحة الطاقة لحماية الشاشة حتى في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

مُصمم للاستفادة من المساحة

تم تصميم UH7N-E بحواف رفيعة وإدارة بسيطة للكابلات، مما يوفر المساحة. مع مداخل الطاقة المخفية المتخصصة، يمكن تثبيته بالقرب من الحائط، مع ترك مساحة 13 ملم فقط مع الحامل النحيف. يمكن استخدام كماليات الحواف لتحويله إلى إطار فني يتناسب مع المساحات الداخلية والديكور.

يتم تثبيت UH7N-E مع الحواف الرفيعة بالقرب من الحائط، مما يعرض تصميمًا خلفيًا مُحسَّنًا لتوفير المساحة باستخدام نظام بسيط لإدارة الكابلات.

* ستختلف صورة المنتج قليلاً عن المظهر الفعلي للمنتج بسبب الاختلاف الناتج عن خيار كل بوصة.
* كماليات الحواف تُباع بشكل مستقل بسعر إضافي.

توفر UH7N-E ميزات أمان لحماية البيانات المهمة من الوصول الخارجي أو الهجمات.

ميزات أمان مُحسّنة

يوفر UH7N-E ميزات أمان، بما في ذلك تقنية حماية النواة المحسنة (EKP) من LG، والتي تحمي البيانات المهمة من الوصول الخارجي أو الهجمات. تحمل لافتة LG UHD أيضًا شهادة موثوقة في مجال أمن المعلومات، والحفاظ على بيانات العملاء والشركات بشكل آمن. على سبيل المثال، هذا النموذج حاصل على اعتماد ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2.

لافتات LG الرقمية باستخدام مواد معاد تدويرها

الاستدامة

تُستخدم المادة الصمغية المعاد تدويرها لتصنيع الأغطية الخلفية لمنتجات اللافتات الرقمية* وتخطط LG لتوسيع هذه الممارسة لتشمل نماذج أخرى أيضًا. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تم استخدام الورق المقوى المعاد تدويره جزئيًا لإنتاج مواد التعبئة والتغليف، وتمت كتابة معلومات الطباعة على مواد التغليف بالحبر الأسود فقط.

* يشير منتج اللافتات الرقمية إلى طراز "UH7N-E"

حلول SuperSign

SuperSign هو حل إدارة محتوى متكامل وسهل الاستخدام لمحتوى اللافتات الرقمية الإبداعية والمنظمة في مساحتك الخاصة، مما يربط العملاء بمجموعة من الخدمات مع تجارب مستخدم مريحة. هناك مجموعة متنوعة من الإصدارات مثل SuperSign Cloud، لذا اكتشف الإصدار الذي يناسبك واستمتع به.

ينشيء مديرو المقاهي قوائم سيتم عرضها على الشاشة المثبتة على جدار المقهى باستخدام برنامج إدارة المحتوى.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    700 شمعة (قياسي)

  • نسبة التباين

    1100:1

  • التدرج اللوني

    BT709 95%

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    Yes(2)‏، 3840x2160‏@60 هرتز، HDCP‏ 2.2/1.4

  • مدخل RS232C

    Yes(1)، مقبس هاتف بأربعة سنون

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    Yes(1)

  • مدخل IR

    Yes(1)

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 Type A(1)،‏ USB2.0 Type C ((1)، بدون خاصية توصيل الطاقة

  • مخرج الصوت

    Yes(1)

  • مخرج RS232C

    Yes(1)، مقبس هاتف بأربعة سنون

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    Yes(Input HDMI،‏ DP،‏ USB C / Output DP)

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    أسود

  • عرض الحواف

    أعلى/يمين/يسار: 8.9 ملم، أسفل: 12.9 ملم

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    16.1 كجم

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    Yes

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    Yes

الميزات - البرامج

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    Yes

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    Yes

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    Yes

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • علامة الفيديو

    Yes(4)

  • دوران الشاشة

    Yes

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    Yes

  • طريقة ISM

    Yes

  • مدير التحكم

    Yes

  • شهادة Cisco

    (يُحدد لاحقًا)

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • وضع PM

    Yes

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 إلى 40 درجة مئوية

استهلاك الطاقة

  • الحد الأقصى

    160 واط

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    77

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5 واط

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5 واط

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC من الفئة "B" ‏/ CE ‏/ KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(NewErP)/Yes

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    Yes

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • Supersign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    جهاز التحكم عن بُعد (يحتوي على بطارية، 2 لكل جهاز)، وسلك الطاقة، ودليل البدء السريع، وكُتيب اللوائح التنظيمية، وكابل توصيل الهاتف إلى RS232C، كابل USB-C، حامل الكابل (2 لكل جهاز)، حامل كابل المُكييف (1 لكل جهاز)

  • اختياري

    تثبيت دقيق على الحائط (WB21LMA/B)، تثبيت على الحائط (OLW480A/B) محول التثبيت على الحائط (AM-B330S)

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

