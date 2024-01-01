About Cookies on This Site

شاشة لافتة مقاس 43 إنش بدقة UHD من إل جي

43UH5N-E

43UH5N-E

شاشة لافتة مقاس 43 إنش بدقة UHD من إل جي

(3)
مظهر أمامي مع صورة ملء الفراغات

شاشة لافتة UHD مع منصة 
LG webOS الذكية وأمان متقدم

اللافتة المُثبتة على الحائط الداخلي لمركز التسوق تعرض إعلانات زاهية.

* 75 بوصة
* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

يظهر الاختلاف في جودة HD الفائقة، والتي هي أعلى بأربع مرات من جودة Full HD.

شاشة عالية الدقة

إنها تقدم دقة أعلى بأربع مرات من شاشات FHD، وهو ما عمل على إرضاء العميل بصريًا. بالإضافة إلى أن الطلاء المُضاد للتوهج الموجود بالشاشة يقلل من الانعكاسات في البيئات المُضيئة، مما يزيد الوضوح وإمكانية القراءة ويمنح العملاء شاشة مريحة.

يمكن إتمام عدة مهام في نفس الوقت بفضل واجهة المستخدم الرسومية السهلة.

منصة webOS مريحة

تم تجهيز UH5N-E ببرنامج SoC عالي الأداء الذي يسمح بأداء مهام متعددة بدون مشغل وسائط منفصل. توفر منصة webOS أدوات تطوير التطبيقات بواجهة مستخدم سهلة الاستخدام تعزز راحة المستخدم، مما يتيح الاتصال السهل مع المستشعرات الخارجية وتطبيقات webOS الشريكة لإنشاء بيئة صديقة لـ SI.

قوة تحمل تمنحك الموثوقية

مُحسن لبيئات عمل الأعمال التجارية، UH5N-E محمي ضد الملح والغبار ومسحوق الحديد والرطوبة بفضل الطلاء المطابق على لوحة الطاقة، مما يسمح بالتشغيل المستقر. بالإضافة إلى أن ميزاتها التي تركز على العملاء، مثل IP5x والإمالة بمقدار 30 درجة ومراقبة الصدمات، تقدم الموثوقية والرضا.

تتميز UH5N-E بطلاء مطابق على لوحة الطاقة لحماية الشاشة حتى في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

مُصمم للاستفادة من المساحة

تم تصميم UH5N-E بحواف رفيعة وإدارة بسيطة للكابلات، مما يوفر المساحة. مع مداخل الطاقة المخفية المتخصصة، يمكن تثبيته بالقرب من الحائط، مع ترك مساحة 13 ملم فقط مع الحامل النحيف. يمكن استخدام كماليات الحواف لتحويله إلى إطار فني يتناسب مع المساحات الداخلية والديكور.

يتم تثبيت UH5N-E مع الحواف الرفيعة بالقرب من الحائط، مما يعرض تصميمًا خلفيًا مُحسَّنًا لتوفير المساحة باستخدام نظام بسيط لإدارة الكابلات.

.

* ستختلف صورة المنتج قليلاً عن المظهر الفعلي للمنتج بسبب الاختلاف الناتج عن خيار كل بوصة.
* كماليات الحواف تُباع بشكل مستقل بسعر إضافي.

توفر UH5N-E ميزات أمان لحماية البيانات المهمة من الوصول الخارجي أو الهجمات.

ميزات أمان مُحسّنة

يوفر UH5N-E ميزات أمان، بما في ذلك تقنية حماية النواة المحسنة (EKP) من LG، والتي تحمي البيانات المهمة من الوصول الخارجي أو الهجمات. تحمل لافتة LG UHD أيضًا شهادة موثوقة في مجال أمن المعلومات، والحفاظ على بيانات العملاء والشركات بشكل آمن. على سبيل المثال، هذا النموذج حاصل على اعتماد ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2.

تسعى LG جاهدة لتحقيق مستقبل مستدام من خلال الحصول على العديد من الشهادات مثل FCC EMC Class B.

الاستدامة

مع الالتزام بالابتكار والاستدامة، تسعى LG باستمرار لخلق مستقبل أفضل للمصنعين والمستهلكين والأجيال القادمة. مع التركيز على تقليل النفايات، وزيادة إعادة التدوير، وإدارة الطاقة بكفاءة، تسعى LG جاهدة لتحقيق الاستدامة، والحصول على العديد من الشهادات مثل FCC EMC Class B.

حلول SuperSign

SuperSign هو حل إدارة محتوى متكامل وسهل الاستخدام لمحتوى اللافتات الرقمية الإبداعية والمنظمة في مساحتك الخاصة، مما يربط العملاء بمجموعة من الخدمات مع تجارب مستخدم مريحة. هناك مجموعة متنوعة من الإصدارات مثل SuperSign Cloud، لذا اكتشف الإصدار الذي يناسبك واستمتع به.

ينشيء مديرو المقاهي قوائم سيتم عرضها على الشاشة المثبتة على جدار المقهى باستخدام برنامج إدارة المحتوى.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    43

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    500nit (Typ.)

  • نسبة التباين

    1,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    1,000,000:1

  • التدرج اللوني

    BT709 95%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    Tr : 8ms / Tf : 10ms

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 28%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل صوت

    لا

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    نعم

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج HDMI

    نعم

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (مشاركة RS232C)

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    المدخلات: HDMI ، DP / الإخراج: HDMI

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    11.1Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    غير متوفر

  • وزن العبوة

    12.8Kg

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    963.0 x 556.2 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    غير متوفر

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1055 x 660 x 142mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    200 x 200 mm

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    نعم

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • PIP

    نعم

  • PBP

    نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    نعم

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • شهادة Cisco

    نعم

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    نعم

  • المنارة

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • webRTC

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    80W

  • الحد الأقصى

    120W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    56W

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (10W × 2)

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    نعم

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    لا

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

  • SuperSign Cloud

    نعم

  • Promota

    نعم (غير متوفر في الاتحاد الأوروبي/رابطة الدول المستقلة)

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

  • Connected Care

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2ea), AC Cord Holder (1ea)

  • اختياري

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B) Wall Mount (LSW240A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B220S)

ميزات خاصة

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    Max. 30 degree

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    IP5X

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 