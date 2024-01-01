About Cookies on This Site

الشاشة الذكية الجديدة المتوافقة مع معيار النطاق الديناميكي العالي (UHD) ذات الضباب العالي

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

49UH5J-H

الشاشة الذكية الجديدة المتوافقة مع معيار النطاق الديناميكي العالي (UHD) ذات الضباب العالي

(7)
منظر أمامي مع صورة ملء

الشاشة الذكية الجديدة المتوافقة مع معيار النطاق الديناميكي العالي (UHD)
ذات الضباب العالي

شاشة تعرض محتويات الاجتماع وهي مثبتة على حائط غرفة الاجتماعات.

* كل الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

سطوع شاشة العرض المناسب

تقدم سلسلة UH5J-H المحتوى بشكل واضح وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، ما يجعلها شاشة العرض الأنسب للتسويق في غرف الاجتماعات والمطارات ومتاجر البيع بالتجزئة ومراكز التسوق وما إلى ذلك، وذلك بفضل السطوع الموصى به للشاشة الداخلية الذي يبلغ 500 شمعة في المتر المربع.

يبلغ مقدار سطوع UH5J-H 500 شمعة في المتر المربع، ومن ثم، تكون الرؤية معها أوضح، حتى مع الإضاءة القوية.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

أداء عالٍ مع webOS

تحسّن منصة webOS من LG من راحة المستخدم بفضل واجهة المستخدم الرسومية غير المعقدة وأدوات تطوير التطبيقات التي تتسم بالبساطة.

يمكن القيام بعدد من المهام في الوقت نفسه باستخدام واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية.

طبقة حماية

يكون من الصعب تجنّب تعرض الشاشة من السلسلة UH5J-H في أماكن عديدة للبيئات التي تحتوي على غبار أو رطوبة أو ما إلى ذلك، وهو ما قد يعيق الأداء بمرور الوقت. لكن طبقة الحماية الموجودة على لوحة الطاقة تقلل من هذه المخاطر عن طريق حماية شاشات السلسلة UH5J-H من الأملاح والغبار ومسحوق الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

تتميز UH5J-H بطلاء مطابق على لوحة الطاقة لحماية جدار الفيديو حتى في البيئة المالحة أو الرطبة.

* تختلف الصور الفعلية (شاشة عرض كلافتة) المتاحة عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

إدارة محتوى المحمول

يمكنك إنشاء ملف تعريف متجر والحصول على توصيات القوالب باستخدام تطبيق Promota*. يمكن للمستخدمين تخصيص القوالب لتناسب كل الصناعات ويمكنهم بسهولة إنشاء المحتوى وإدارته، ليس على أجهزة الكمبيوتر فحسب، بل كذلك على أجهزة المحمول.

In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.

* LG Promota يمكن تنزيله من متجر التطبيقات ومتجر Google Play. (ليس متوفرًا لأوروبا/منطقة رابطة الدول المستقلة (CIS))
* في كوريا، يتغير الاسم من Promota إلى Mustard.

UH5J-H معتمد من IP5x، ومن ثم، فهي محمية من الغبار ويقل معه تدهور الأداء.

تصميم حائز على شهادة IP5x

تضمن شهادة مقاومة الغبار المتوافقة مع المعيار IP5x حماية المنتج من الغبار ما يقلل من مخاطر تدهور أدائه.

يُساعد نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة المستخدمين على التحكم في UH5J-H.

متوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

تدعم سلسلة UH5J-H أداة Crestron Connected®‎ لتوفير مستوى عالٍ من التوافق مع أدوات التحكم في الصوت والصورة الاحترافية لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي*، ما يعزز من كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* تحكم قائم على الشبكة
طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    49

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    500nit (Typ.)

  • نسبة التباين

    1,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    1,000,000:1

  • التدرج اللوني

    BT709 95%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    8ms (G to G)

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 28%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • مدخل DVI-D

    نعم (HDCP 1.4)

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    نعم

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج HDMI

    نعم

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    المدخلات: HDMI ، DP / الإخراج: HDMI

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    15.4Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    16.0Kg

  • وزن العبوة

    18.8Kg

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1098.6 x 644.5 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1098.6 x 694.3 x 290.0mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1197.0 x 775.0 x 162.0mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    300 x 300 mm

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    نعم

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • PIP

    نعم

  • PBP

    نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    نعم

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • شهادة Cisco

    نعم

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    نعم

  • المنارة

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • webRTC

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    100W

  • الحد الأقصى

    140W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    342 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 478 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    70W

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (10W × 2)

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    نعم (Piggyback)

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

  • SuperSign Cloud

    نعم

  • Promota

    نعم (غير متوفر في الاتحاد الأوروبي/رابطة الدول المستقلة)

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

  • Connected Care

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • اختياري

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ميزات خاصة

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    Max. 30 degree

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    IP5X

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 