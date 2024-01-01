About Cookies on This Site

شاشة عرض High Haze القياسية فائقة الدقة (UHD)

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

شاشة عرض High Haze القياسية فائقة الدقة (UHD)

75UH5J-M

شاشة عرض High Haze القياسية فائقة الدقة (UHD)

(1)
Front view with infill image

شاشة عرض High Haze القياسية الجديدة فائقة الدقة (UHD)

شاشة توضّح المحتويات التي تتم مناقشتها في الاجتماع مثبّتة على حائط غرفة الاجتماعات.

* جميع الصور الواردة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

سطوع شاشات 75UH5J-M يبلغ 500 شمعة، وهو ما يجعلها مرئية بكل وضوح، حتى في ظل البيئات التي تتميز بإضاءة قوية.

مستوى وضوح مناسب

تتميز سلسلة 75UH5J-M بمستوى سطوع مناسب يبلغ 500 شمعة/متر مربع لشاشات العرض الداخلية، مما يؤدي إلى عرض المحتوى بشكل فعال ويجذب انتباه الجمهور. وهذا يجعلها حلاً مناسبًا للعرض لأغراض التسويق في إعدادات مختلفة، بما في ذلك غرف الاجتماعات والمطارات ومنافذ البيع بالتجزئة ومراكز التسوق.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة عن الصور النموذجية المعروضة.

يمكن إتمام عدة مهام في نفس الوقت بفضل واجهة المستخدم الرسومية السهلة.

الأداء العالي مع webOS

يعزِّز نظام التشغيل LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم رسومية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام وأدوات بسيطة لتطوير تطبيقات.

طلاء مطابق

في أماكن مختلفة لا تستطيع سلسلة شاشات 75UH5J-M تجنب التعرض للبيئات التي تحتوي على الغبار والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك، مما قد يعيق الأداء المميز بمرور الوقت. يقلل الطلاء المطابق على لوحة الطاقة من هذه المخاطر من خلال حماية سلسلة 75UH5J-M من رواسب الأملاح والغبار ومسحوق الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

تتميز 75UH5J-M بطلاء مطابق على لوحة الطاقة لحماية الشاشة حتى في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة (للشاشة) عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

تصميم معتمد من IP5x

تضمن شهادة IP5x Dust-Proof أن المنتج محمي من الغبار، مما يقلل من مخاطر تدهور الأداء.

شاشات 75UH5J-M حاصلة على شهادة IP5x، لذا فهي محمية من الغبار وأقل عرضة لتدهور الأداء.

متوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

سلسلة 75UH5J-M تدعم Crestron Connected® للتوافق العالي مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق التكامل السلس والتحكم الآلي*، مما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة يساعد المستخدمين على التحكم في شاشات 75UH5J-M.

* التحكم القائم على الشبكة

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    75

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز

  • السطوع

    500nit (Typ.)

  • نسبة التباين

    1,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    1,000,000:1

  • التدرج اللوني

    NTSC 72%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    6ms (G to G)

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 28%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50,000 ساعة (العادي)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • مدخل DVI-D

    نعم (HDCP 1.4)

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    نعم

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج HDMI

    نعم

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    المدخلات: HDMI ، DP / الإخراج: HDMI

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    41.5Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    غير متوفر

  • وزن العبوة

    51.2Kg

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    غير متوفر

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1816 x 1123 x 228mm

  • مقبض

    نعم

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    600 x 400 mm

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    نعم

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • PIP

    نعم

  • PBP

    نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    نعم

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • شهادة Cisco

    لا

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    نعم

  • المنارة

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • webRTC

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    170W

  • الحد الأقصى

    230W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    120W

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (10W × 2)

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    نعم (Piggyback)

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

  • SuperSign Cloud

    نعم

  • Promota

    نعم (غير متوفر في الاتحاد الأوروبي/رابطة الدول المستقلة)

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

  • Connected Care

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • اختياري

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

ميزات خاصة

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    غير متوفر

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    غير متوفر

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

