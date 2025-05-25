About Cookies on This Site

家電特別優惠 - 免費保養

29/05/2025 - 30/06/2025

由 5 月 29 日至 6 月 30 日，購買以下產品即送 1 年 LG Warranty+ Care*

洗衣乾衣機 

  • 8 公斤 1400 轉 洗衣乾衣機 (可飛頂) FVBA80GW4G

 

Styler 衣物護理機

  • Styler 衣物護理機 鏡面黑 (內置手提蒸氣掛熨機) SC5GMR80H
  • Styler 衣物護理機 鏡面黑 (3 件衣服) S3MFC
  • Styler 衣物護理機 Objet Collection 樺木白 (3 件衣服) S3BNF

 

雪櫃

  • 344L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M342BE17
  • 335L 上置式智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 B333G13

 

**請於產品購買頁面上添加 1 年 LG Warranty+ Care 到您的購物車，折扣優惠即自動於購物車內扣減**

