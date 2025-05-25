About Cookies on This Site

客廳空間中設有掛牆安裝的電視。畫面顯示鯨魚躍出水面的高畫質影像。

電視畫質如何才稱得上優質？

LG 向來引領電視技術和畫質的進步。探索我們涵蓋 LG OLED、LG QNED、LG NanoCell、4K 及 8K 電視的產品系列，每款均可提供無與倫比的觀賞體驗。

4K 和 8K 代表什麼？

這是以顯示屏上像素密度計算的解像度。4K 為 3840 x 2160 像素，而 8K 為 7680 x 4320 像素。

螢幕並排比較山脈影像，以網格代表每種螢幕解像度的像素數量。全高清 (FHD) 的像素數量最少，而 4K 和 8K 則擁有更豐富的細節。

什麼是 4K 電視？ 4K 解像度究竟有多好？

4K 電視擁有 830 萬像素，是全高清電視的四倍。即使在大屏幕上，也能呈現極致細膩的觀賞體驗。很快，4K 解像度將取代 1080p 成為全新標準。超高清 (UHD)

等同於 4K 畫質。¹ ² ³ ⁴

4K 電視屏幕表明其 3840 x 2160 像素。其中包含一個標有「全高清」的較小方格，顯示全高清與 4K 之間的畫質和像素密度差異。

可提供的 4k 影視
內容是？

從 Netflix、Disney+、Amazon Prime、YouTube 等熱門 OTT 平台，享受各種豐富的 4K 內容。從賣座電影到電視劇、紀錄片和體育賽事直播，各種 4K 內容已廣泛推出。即使是經典電影，亦可透過我們的 AI Super Upscaling 技術提升至近乎 4K 的畫質。¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

什麼是 4K AI Super Upscaling？

LG OLED evo 透過 alpha 11 AI 處理器的 NPU 升級效能，支援 AI Super Upscaling，呈現更清晰細膩的影像。這項先進技術可詳細分析影像，改進 OTT 內容的畫質，為您帶來更佳觀賞體驗。¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

什麼是 8K 電視？

8K 電視擁有超過 3,300 萬像素。儘管 8K 電視擁有如此高的解像度，但目前市場上推出的 8K 內容仍為數不多。

4K 與 8K 電視之間應如何選擇？

要決定 4K 或 8K 電視，最重要的是考慮您的個人需求和觀看環境。

 

• 8K 電視擁有極致解像度，適合想要體驗最高畫質的用家。然而，8K 內容的普及程度可能不如 4K。

 

• 4K 電視提供細緻畫質，而且許多 OTT 和串流平台均提供 4K 內容，因此目前購買 4K 電視更具性價比。加上 LG AI Super Upscaling 4K 技術，即使不是 4K 的內容也能呈現近乎 4K 的畫質。² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

探索並尋找一款適合自己的
4K 電視

輕鬆將功能逐一比對，選擇最適合的電視。² ⁸

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85/86
LG OLED M5 產品影像
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 產品影像
OLED G5
LG QNED85 產品影像
QNED85/86
顯示屏 LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 吋) LG OLED evo (83、77、65 吋) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo
尺寸 最大為 97 吋 (97、83、77、65 吋) 最大為 83 吋 (83、77、65、55 吋) QNED86 (100吋) QNED85 (86、75、65 吋)
處理器 αlpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器 αlpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器 αlpha 8 Gen2 AI 處理器
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K
了解更多 了解更多 了解更多

選購電視小貼士

如何為您的空間選擇合適的電視尺寸？>

 

哪款 Lifestyle TV 最適合您？>

 

AI 電視如何提升智能電視的性能？>

 

瀏覽所有電視購買指南 >

¹模擬屏幕影像。

 

²功能或因應型號和螢幕尺寸而有所差異。請參閱產品頁面以獲得詳細規格。

 

³此功能的支援或因應地區而有所不同。

 

⁴升級影視內容的畫質因應來源解像度而有所不同。

 

⁵個人化服務或因應第三方應用程式的政策而有所差異。