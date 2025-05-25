We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
電視畫質如何才稱得上優質？
LG 向來引領電視技術和畫質的進步。探索我們涵蓋 LG OLED、LG QNED、LG NanoCell、4K 及 8K 電視的產品系列，每款均可提供無與倫比的觀賞體驗。