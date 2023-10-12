About Cookies on This Site

جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء ™LG PuriCare.

تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة

اكتشف جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء اكتشف علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء

فتاة تميل برأسها للخلف مرتدية جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare الذي يُرى من الجانب. هناك منظر للمدينة في الخلفية مع هبوب الرياح والغبار الناعم.

*يتضمن الجهاز القابل للارتداء مروحة للتهوية

يبدأ مقطع فيديو بالمنظر الأمامي لجهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare مع ضوء متوهج على الجانب للإشارة إلى أنه قيد التشغيل. تتحرك الزاوية جانبياً مع امتداد المرشحات والقطع الداخلية للقناع لإظهار أجزاء القناع. ينتقل التركيز إلى المرشح ثم إلى شريط الأذن ثم إلى واقي الوجه وإدخالاته. يدور المنظر حول القناع من الأمام حيث يتم تجميعه بالكامل الآن ، وتوجد علبة القناع القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare خلفه مباشرةً. كلا العنصرين يتميزان بخطوط خضراء مشرقة من الخارج. يوجد شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في الجزء العلوي بجوار شعار علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare.

أجزاء قابلة للاستبدال للحصول على هواء نقي على نحو مستمر

استبدل الأجزاء حسب الحاجة للحفاظ على نظافة الجهاز للاستخدام المتكرر. مرشحات يتم التخلص منها، ووسادة وجه قابلة للغسيل.

معتمد من TÜV Rheinland

أداء إزالة الفيروسات للمرشح ٪99.7 (TUV 60370659-001) وأداء إزالة الفيروسات للمنتج ٪97.3. (TUV 60373485-001)

معتمد من TÜV Rheinland

أداء إزالة البكتيريا للمرشح ٪99.0 (TUV 60370661-001) وأداء إزالة البكتيريا للمنتج ٪93.5. (TUV 60373486-001)

معتمد من SGS

يوجد 12 نوعاً من المواد الضارة (متعدد الحلقات العطرية الهيدروكربونية) لم يتم الكشف عنها. (مايو ، 2020 AYAA20-30392)

معتمد من المؤسسة الكورية لأمراض الربو

معتمد من المؤسسة البريطانية للحساسية
يتم عرض جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare بزاوية من الأعلى مع مرشحات HEPA من الفئة H13 منتشرة على الطاولة حوله. يتم تمييز مكان إدخال المرشح على القناع بمربع أزرق.

فلاتر جهاز PuriCare (2ea)

عدد 2 فلاتر HEPA من الفئة H13 (يُنصح بالاستبدال بعد شهر من الاستخدام على أساس 6 ساعات استخدام في اليوم)

فلاتر جهاز PuriCare (2ea) تسوق الآن
يظهر الجزء العلوي والجزء الداخلي البسيط من القناع مع انتشار الأغطية الداخلية الموجودة حول الطاولة حوله. يتم تمييز مكان وضع الغطاء الداخلي داخل القناع باللون الأزرق.

الغطاء الداخلي (30ea)

منع الرذاذ المتطاير من الجهاز التنفسي يُستخدم لمرة واحدة.

الغطاء الداخلي (30ea) تسوق الآن
يظهر الجزء العلوي والجزء الداخلي البسيط من القناع مع الغطاء الداخلي بالداخل وتنتشر وسادات السيليكون على المنضدة حوله. يتم تمييز مكان وضع وسادة السيليكون بالداخل باللون الأزرق.

واقي الوجه (1ea)

تعمل وسادة السيليكون على تعزيز الراحة وتقلل من تسرب الهواء وتدفقه حول الأنف والذقن. قابل للغسل.

واقي الوجه (1ea) تسوق الآن
يظهر الجزء العلوي والداخلي من القناع مع شريط قماش مرن متصل في الخلف ومظلل باللون الأزرق. توجد شرائط قماش مرنة إضافية على الطاولة حول القناع.

شريط الأذن / موسع الشريط (1ea)

شريط من القماش المرن للحصول على ملاءمة مريحة وثابتة. الطول قابل للتعديل.

شريط الأذن / موسع الشريط (1ea) تسوق الآن

UVnano

™ThinQ

إعادة الشحن

نظّف جهاز تنقية الهواء الخاص بك

إزالة حتى ٪99.99 من البكتيريا في 30 دقيقة باستخدام تقنية UVnano.

اعتنِ بجهاز تنقية الهواء الخاص بك

تحقق من سجل الاستخدام وحالة وضع التجفيف والعناية بـ UVnano وعمر الفلتر مع LG ThinQ.

إعادة الشحن للاستخدام المتكرر

بطارية مدمجة عالية السعة تدوم حتى 8 ساعات ويمكن إعادة شحنها في غضون ساعتين فقط للاستخدام المتكرر.

*إزالة البكتيريا بنسبة ٪99.99 : قياس معدل تقليل البكتيريا بعد 30 دقيقة من التعرض للأشعة فوق البنفسجية. تم التحقق من الأداء من خلال اختبار داخلي تم إجراؤه تحت مراقبة TUV Rheinland Korea. (التاريخ: 25 سبتمبر 2020) * إزالة ٪99 من البكتيريا بالمرشح: قياس معدل تقليل البكتيريا بعد 4 ساعات من تشغيل وضع تجفيف المرشح. تم التحقق من الأداء من خلال اختبار داخلي تم إجراؤه تحت مراقبة TUV Rheinland Korea. (التاريخ: 25 سبتمبر 2020) * الجزء من المنتج الذي لا يتعرض لمصباح LED الذي يعمل بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية يكون غير معقم، علماً بأن تأثير التعقيم هو التعقيم بواسطة جزء من المنتج اعتمادًا على عوامل مختلفة مثل تدهور مصباح LED الذي يعمل بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية بسبب الاستخدام المستمر للمنتج، والتعقيم لمدة أقل من 30 دقيقة، والمسافة المعرضة لمصدر الضوء، وبيئة الاستخدام الفعلي. قد تختلف التأثيرات.

نصائح الاستخدام

فيديو عرض البيع الفريد (USP) لجهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare

يبدأ الفيديو بمصعد مزدحم. الرجل الذي في الأمام يرتدي جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare بينما يرتدي الجميع أقنعة قماش عادية باستثناء شخص واحد. الشخص الذي لا يرتدي قناعًا يسعل ويتحرك كل شخص آخر في المصعد بشكل غير مريح، في الوقت الذي يقف فيه الرجل الذي يرتدي قناع PuriCare بثقة، ويظهر نص في الوسط يقول "لا يلزم دائمًا مشاركة الهواء". تتحرك الكاميرا لتسليط الضوء عن قرب على القناع، ثم تنتقل إلى المرشح وتُظهر تركيزًا مكبّرًا على التجهيزات الداخلية للقناع. يوجد نص في الجزء السفلي يقول "مرشح PuriCare يمنع الغبار والفيروسات والبكتيريا والمواد المسببة للحساسية". ينتقل التركيز إلى فم الشخص ويظهر أن الفم يتنفس بشكل مريح ثم يتراجع من خلال المرشح لرؤية المصعد المزدحم مرة أخرى. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة "تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة". أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.

تنقية تامة للهواء

يبدأ الفيديو بحصة يوجا. يرتدي أحد الأشخاص في الفصل جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare ، بينما يرتدي باقي الطلاب أقنعة قماشية عادية. يقوم الطلاب بالتمدد، وتركز الكاميرا على رجل يرتدي قناعًا عاديًا، ويحرك قناعه أسفل أنفه وفمه بينما يكافح من أجل التنفس وممارسة الرياضة. تبهت الخلفية وتظهر عبارة يقول "لا ينبغي أن يكون التنفس تمرينًا محبطاً". ينتقل التركيز التالي إلى المرأة التي ترتدي قناع PuriCare. عندما تبدأ في التنفس بقوة، تنقر على جانب القناع مرتين لزيادة ترشيح الهواء. يصبح القناع غير مرئي مع إظهار المعجبين فقط لإظهار كيف يمكنها التنفس بسهولة من خلال القناع حتى أثناء التمرين. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "تنشط المراوح المزدوجة (DUAL Fans) بالتزامن مع تنفسك للمساعدة على استنشاق الهواء". عندما تستنشق المرأة، يتوهج المشجعون، وعندما تزفر، يختفون بكل سهولة انسجاماً مع حالة المرأة. يستلقي الطلاب للتمدد، ويتم التركيز مرةً أخرى لإظهار قناع PuriCare، وجميع الطلاب الآخرين يرتدون أقنعة من القماش. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء، ثم عبارة "تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة". أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.

تنفس أفضل

يبدأ الفيديو بنزول امرأة من دراجتها النارية في مدينة مزدحمة. إنها ترتدي جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare، بينما يرتدي المشاة المارون أقنعة القماش العادية. يمر رجل بقناع من القماش يسحبه تحت ذقنه، وامرأة ترتدي قناعًا من القماش تمشي وتتوقف. تم تعفير نظارتها فتخلعها وتمدد رقبتها وتخلع قناعها القماشي لتهدئة أذنيها. تبهت الخلفية وتظهر عبارة "لا يجب أن يكون الانزعاج طوال اليوم هو الوضع الطبيعي الجديد". يعود التركيز إلى المرأة التي ترتدي قناع PuriCare التي تخلع خوذتها. تركز الكاميرا على الجوانب المريحة للقناع. يصبح القناع غير مرئي ويمكن رؤية واقي الوجه حول فم المرأة. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "واقي الوجه المرن (Flexible Face Guard) يعانق منحنيات وجهك مع تقليل تسرب الهواء". تتحرك الكاميرا لأسفل لإظهار فتحة تهوية الذقن. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "فتحة تهوية سهلة وشرائط أذن ناعمة توفر الراحة طوال اليوم". ينتقل التركيز إلى شرائط الأذن المثبتة بشكل مريح حول أذني المرأة. تتحرك الكاميرا للخارج لتظهر المرأة وهي ترتدي نظارات واضحة الرؤية، والقناع لم يعد غير مرئي بعد الآن. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة "تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة". أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.

تصميم مريح

يبدأ الفيديو بامرأة تسير نحو باب منزلها لكنها تنظر في المرآة وتدرك أنها نسيت شيئًا ما. تعود للخلف، تنظر إلى حقيبتها، ثم ترى قناعًا قديمًا من القماش مع أحمر شفاه من الداخل. نظرت إليه للحظة ثم ارتدته على الرغم من أنه قديم وتم ارتداؤه من قبل. تبهت الخلفية وتظهر عبارة "يسهل تجنب بعض الخيارات الصعبة في الحياة". يتحول الفيديو ليظهر رجل يستعد في منزله. يمشي نحو طاولة مع علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare، وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة "إزالة ما يصل إلى 99.99٪ من البكتيريا في 30 دقيقة باستخدام تقنية UVnano". يتحول الفيديو إلى داخل العلبة التي تتوهج فيها أضواء زرقاء. يفتح الرجل العلبة وينزع القناع ويرتديه. يمشي الرجل نحو الباب ليغادر. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة "تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة". أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.

علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء

يبدأ الفيديو بظهور حقيبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare موجودة على طاولة وشعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في المنتصف. تظهر أيقونة مع صنبور وأيدٍ تحته، وفي المنتصف عبارة "اغسل يديك قبل تغيير المرشحات". يتحول الفيديو إلى يد تصل إلى الداخل لفتح العلبة ثم إزالة القناع. تظهر عبارة "استبدال مرشح PuriCare" أعلى الزاوية اليسرى. تقوم الأيدي بإزالة أغطية المرشح والمرشحات ببراعة واستبدالها على كلا الجانبين. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "اسحب غطاء المرشح المفتوح واستبدل المرشح المستخدم بغطاء جديد" طوال العملية. عندما تزيل الأيدي الجانب الثاني، تظهر عبارة "افعل نفس الشيء للجانب الآخر". بعد ذلك، تقوم الأيدي بقلب القناع بحيث يظهر الجزء الداخلي وتزيل واقي الوجه. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "افصل واقي الوجه عن الجهاز". يتحول الفيديو إلى أيدي تغسل واقي الوجه في الحوض وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة "واغسله بصابون لطيف وماء دافئ". بعد ذلك ، تقوم الأيدي بإعادة تثبيت واقي الوجه بالقناع. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "أعد تثبيت واقي الوجه النظيف والجاف بالجهاز". ثم تقوم الأيدي بإدخال مرشح داخلي جديد، وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة "وأدخل مرشحًا داخليًا جديدًا". تظهر علبة PuriCare على الطاولة، وتظهر في الأعلى عبارة"استخدام علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare"، بينما تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "حافظ على نظافة جهازك القابل للارتداء بشكل صحي بين الاستخدامات". يد تصل للداخل وتفتح العلبة ثم تدخل القناع وتغلق الغطاء. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "يتيح لك تطبيق ThinQ التحقق من حالة دورة العناية بتقنية UVnano". تظهر شاشة الهاتف على اليسار مع فتح شاشة تطبيق ThinQ على صفحة علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء. تظهر أعلى الشاشة عبارة عبارة "مراقبة من خلال تطبيق ThinQ"، بينما تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "ودورة تجفيف مرشح الجهاز". تقوم شاشة الهاتف بتغيير الصفحة لإظهار بيانات الاستخدام، وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة "يتيح لك التطبيق أيضًا التحقق من سجل الاستخدام" ثم تكمل الجملة بـ "والمدة المتبقية من المرشح للحفاظ على الترشيح الفعال". يتغير المشهد لإظهار العلبة مفتوحة، وتقوم يد بوضع الهاتف والنظارة بداخلها. تظهر في الأعلى عبارة "استخدامات أخرى لعلبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare"، بينما تظهر في الأعلى عبارة "يمكنك أيضًا استخدام العلبة لإزالة البكتيريا من العناصر وتخزينها بأمان مثل الهواتف الذكية والنظارات". تقوم اليد بإغلاق العلبة، ويُظهر المشهد الأخير العلبة على الطاولة، وينتهي الفيديو بظهور شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare.

الصيانة

يبدأ الفيديو بمدينة تحت الضباب الدخاني، ثم يركز على طريق من الأعلى حيث تسير السيارات في دائرة ولكن تسير ببطئ. تُظهر اللقطة التالية امرأة تأخذ شهيقًا كبيرًا من خلال قناع، ويمكن سماع الشهيق والزفير خلال اللقطات القليلة التالية التي تظهر قطار مترو أنفاق يمر، وأشخاصًا في فصل يوجا يتنفسون، وأشخاصًا في مصعد يستنشقون. مع خلفية سوداء، تظهر في المنتصف عبارة &quot;أسهل مثل التنفس؟&quot;، ثم تختفي، وتظهر عبارة &quot;الآن يمكن أن يكون&quot;. تفتح أبواب المصعد ويقف الرجل الذي يرتدي جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في المقدمة، مع أشخاص يرتدون أقنعة قماشية عادية خلفه. ينقر على جانب قناعه لتشغيل المرشحات وتقوم الكاميرا بالتكبير داخل المرشح لرؤية الفم يتنفس بشكل مريح بداخله. يتحول الفيديو إلى ضوء توقف يتحول من الأحمر إلى الأخضر ثم تبدأ حركة المرور في الشارع بالتسارع مرة أخرى من بطيئة إلى سريعة. طائرة تقلع في السماء، وغروب الشمس، وقطار الأنفاق يسير مسرعاً. تستدير امرأة ترتدي قناع PuriCare في الشوارع لتنظر لأعلى، ثم تتحول إلى أمام امرأة في فصل يوجا ترتدي قناع PuriCare الموسع. رجل يقف في الشارع بدون قناع يتنفس ويظهر قناع PuriCare حول وجهه. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة &quot;تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة&quot;. أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.

مقدمة "أ"

يبدأ الفيديو برجل يستعد في منزله. يوجد جهاز تنقية الهواء من LG بجانبه يسحب الهواء المغبر. تقوم الكاميرا بتقريب المنظر داخل المراوح وتدور المروحتان وتظهر عبارة &quot;مروحة مزدوجة (DUAL Fan)&quot; على اليمين، وشعار LG في أعلى اليسار. تنفصل أجزاء الجهاز في الفيديو ليظهر كل جزء مستقل من الميكانيكا ثم تركز على مرشح الهواء وتظهر عبارة &quot;مرشح PuriCare&quot;. بعد ذلك ، يتحول الفيديو إلى جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare مع انتشار أجزاء من نظام الترشيح. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة &quot;تكنولوجيا تنقية الهواء المتقدمة من LG&quot;. يطوى نظام الترشيح مرة أخرى في القناع وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة &quot;تكنولوجيا تنقية الهواء المتقدمة من LG التي يمكن ارتداؤها الآن&quot;. يتحول الفيديو إلى الجانب الداخلي من القناع ويظهر واقي المرشح والمرشح الداخلي، وتظهر على اليمين عبارة &quot;مستشعر الجهاز التنفسي (Respiratory Sensor)&quot;، بينما يتوهج المستشعر باللون الأزرق. يتحول الفيديو إلى المقدمة، حيث يقف الرجل الآن في الخارج مرتديًا القناع الذي يمكن رؤيته من الجانب مع ضوء أخضر متوهج يشير إلى أنه يعمل. ينقر على القناع لزيادة الترشيح ويقف على دراجته ويغادر. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة &quot;تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة&quot;. أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.

مقدمة "ب"

يبدأ الفيديو بمصعد مزدحم. الرجل الذي في الأمام يرتدي جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare بينما يرتدي الجميع أقنعة قماش عادية باستثناء شخص واحد. الشخص الذي لا يرتدي قناعًا يسعل ويتحرك كل شخص آخر في المصعد بشكل غير مريح، في الوقت الذي يقف فيه الرجل الذي يرتدي قناع PuriCare بثقة، ويظهر نص في الوسط يقول "لا يلزم دائمًا مشاركة الهواء". تتحرك الكاميرا لتسليط الضوء عن قرب على القناع، ثم تنتقل إلى المرشح وتُظهر تركيزًا مكبّرًا على التجهيزات الداخلية للقناع. يوجد نص في الجزء السفلي يقول "مرشح PuriCare يمنع الغبار والفيروسات والبكتيريا والمواد المسببة للحساسية". ينتقل التركيز إلى فم الشخص ويظهر أن الفم يتنفس بشكل مريح ثم يتراجع من خلال المرشح لرؤية المصعد المزدحم مرة أخرى. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة "تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة". أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.
يبدأ الفيديو بحصة يوجا. يرتدي أحد الأشخاص في الفصل جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare ، بينما يرتدي باقي الطلاب أقنعة قماشية عادية. يقوم الطلاب بالتمدد، وتركز الكاميرا على رجل يرتدي قناعًا عاديًا، ويحرك قناعه أسفل أنفه وفمه بينما يكافح من أجل التنفس وممارسة الرياضة. تبهت الخلفية وتظهر عبارة يقول "لا ينبغي أن يكون التنفس تمرينًا محبطاً". ينتقل التركيز التالي إلى المرأة التي ترتدي قناع PuriCare. عندما تبدأ في التنفس بقوة، تنقر على جانب القناع مرتين لزيادة ترشيح الهواء. يصبح القناع غير مرئي مع إظهار المعجبين فقط لإظهار كيف يمكنها التنفس بسهولة من خلال القناع حتى أثناء التمرين. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "تنشط المراوح المزدوجة (DUAL Fans) بالتزامن مع تنفسك للمساعدة على استنشاق الهواء". عندما تستنشق المرأة، يتوهج المشجعون، وعندما تزفر، يختفون بكل سهولة انسجاماً مع حالة المرأة. يستلقي الطلاب للتمدد، ويتم التركيز مرةً أخرى لإظهار قناع PuriCare، وجميع الطلاب الآخرين يرتدون أقنعة من القماش. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء، ثم عبارة "تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة". أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.
يبدأ الفيديو بنزول امرأة من دراجتها النارية في مدينة مزدحمة. إنها ترتدي جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare، بينما يرتدي المشاة المارون أقنعة القماش العادية. يمر رجل بقناع من القماش يسحبه تحت ذقنه، وامرأة ترتدي قناعًا من القماش تمشي وتتوقف. تم تعفير نظارتها فتخلعها وتمدد رقبتها وتخلع قناعها القماشي لتهدئة أذنيها. تبهت الخلفية وتظهر عبارة "لا يجب أن يكون الانزعاج طوال اليوم هو الوضع الطبيعي الجديد". يعود التركيز إلى المرأة التي ترتدي قناع PuriCare التي تخلع خوذتها. تركز الكاميرا على الجوانب المريحة للقناع. يصبح القناع غير مرئي ويمكن رؤية واقي الوجه حول فم المرأة. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "واقي الوجه المرن (Flexible Face Guard) يعانق منحنيات وجهك مع تقليل تسرب الهواء". تتحرك الكاميرا لأسفل لإظهار فتحة تهوية الذقن. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "فتحة تهوية سهلة وشرائط أذن ناعمة توفر الراحة طوال اليوم". ينتقل التركيز إلى شرائط الأذن المثبتة بشكل مريح حول أذني المرأة. تتحرك الكاميرا للخارج لتظهر المرأة وهي ترتدي نظارات واضحة الرؤية، والقناع لم يعد غير مرئي بعد الآن. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة "تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة". أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.
يبدأ الفيديو بامرأة تسير نحو باب منزلها لكنها تنظر في المرآة وتدرك أنها نسيت شيئًا ما. تعود للخلف، تنظر إلى حقيبتها، ثم ترى قناعًا قديمًا من القماش مع أحمر شفاه من الداخل. نظرت إليه للحظة ثم ارتدته على الرغم من أنه قديم وتم ارتداؤه من قبل. تبهت الخلفية وتظهر عبارة "يسهل تجنب بعض الخيارات الصعبة في الحياة". يتحول الفيديو ليظهر رجل يستعد في منزله. يمشي نحو طاولة مع علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare، وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة "إزالة ما يصل إلى 99.99٪ من البكتيريا في 30 دقيقة باستخدام تقنية UVnano". يتحول الفيديو إلى داخل العلبة التي تتوهج فيها أضواء زرقاء. يفتح الرجل العلبة وينزع القناع ويرتديه. يمشي الرجل نحو الباب ليغادر. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة "تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة". أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.
يبدأ الفيديو بظهور حقيبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare موجودة على طاولة وشعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في المنتصف. تظهر أيقونة مع صنبور وأيدٍ تحته، وفي المنتصف عبارة "اغسل يديك قبل تغيير المرشحات". يتحول الفيديو إلى يد تصل إلى الداخل لفتح العلبة ثم إزالة القناع. تظهر عبارة "استبدال مرشح PuriCare" أعلى الزاوية اليسرى. تقوم الأيدي بإزالة أغطية المرشح والمرشحات ببراعة واستبدالها على كلا الجانبين. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "اسحب غطاء المرشح المفتوح واستبدل المرشح المستخدم بغطاء جديد" طوال العملية. عندما تزيل الأيدي الجانب الثاني، تظهر عبارة "افعل نفس الشيء للجانب الآخر". بعد ذلك، تقوم الأيدي بقلب القناع بحيث يظهر الجزء الداخلي وتزيل واقي الوجه. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "افصل واقي الوجه عن الجهاز". يتحول الفيديو إلى أيدي تغسل واقي الوجه في الحوض وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة "واغسله بصابون لطيف وماء دافئ". بعد ذلك ، تقوم الأيدي بإعادة تثبيت واقي الوجه بالقناع. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "أعد تثبيت واقي الوجه النظيف والجاف بالجهاز". ثم تقوم الأيدي بإدخال مرشح داخلي جديد، وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة "وأدخل مرشحًا داخليًا جديدًا". تظهر علبة PuriCare على الطاولة، وتظهر في الأعلى عبارة"استخدام علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare"، بينما تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "حافظ على نظافة جهازك القابل للارتداء بشكل صحي بين الاستخدامات". يد تصل للداخل وتفتح العلبة ثم تدخل القناع وتغلق الغطاء. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "يتيح لك تطبيق ThinQ التحقق من حالة دورة العناية بتقنية UVnano". تظهر شاشة الهاتف على اليسار مع فتح شاشة تطبيق ThinQ على صفحة علبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء. تظهر أعلى الشاشة عبارة عبارة "مراقبة من خلال تطبيق ThinQ"، بينما تظهر في الأسفل عبارة "ودورة تجفيف مرشح الجهاز". تقوم شاشة الهاتف بتغيير الصفحة لإظهار بيانات الاستخدام، وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة "يتيح لك التطبيق أيضًا التحقق من سجل الاستخدام" ثم تكمل الجملة بـ "والمدة المتبقية من المرشح للحفاظ على الترشيح الفعال". يتغير المشهد لإظهار العلبة مفتوحة، وتقوم يد بوضع الهاتف والنظارة بداخلها. تظهر في الأعلى عبارة "استخدامات أخرى لعلبة جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare"، بينما تظهر في الأعلى عبارة "يمكنك أيضًا استخدام العلبة لإزالة البكتيريا من العناصر وتخزينها بأمان مثل الهواتف الذكية والنظارات". تقوم اليد بإغلاق العلبة، ويُظهر المشهد الأخير العلبة على الطاولة، وينتهي الفيديو بظهور شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare.
يبدأ الفيديو بمدينة تحت الضباب الدخاني، ثم يركز على طريق من الأعلى حيث تسير السيارات في دائرة ولكن تسير ببطئ. تُظهر اللقطة التالية امرأة تأخذ شهيقًا كبيرًا من خلال قناع، ويمكن سماع الشهيق والزفير خلال اللقطات القليلة التالية التي تظهر قطار مترو أنفاق يمر، وأشخاصًا في فصل يوجا يتنفسون، وأشخاصًا في مصعد يستنشقون. مع خلفية سوداء، تظهر في المنتصف عبارة &quot;أسهل مثل التنفس؟&quot;، ثم تختفي، وتظهر عبارة &quot;الآن يمكن أن يكون&quot;. تفتح أبواب المصعد ويقف الرجل الذي يرتدي جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في المقدمة، مع أشخاص يرتدون أقنعة قماشية عادية خلفه. ينقر على جانب قناعه لتشغيل المرشحات وتقوم الكاميرا بالتكبير داخل المرشح لرؤية الفم يتنفس بشكل مريح بداخله. يتحول الفيديو إلى ضوء توقف يتحول من الأحمر إلى الأخضر ثم تبدأ حركة المرور في الشارع بالتسارع مرة أخرى من بطيئة إلى سريعة. طائرة تقلع في السماء، وغروب الشمس، وقطار الأنفاق يسير مسرعاً. تستدير امرأة ترتدي قناع PuriCare في الشوارع لتنظر لأعلى، ثم تتحول إلى أمام امرأة في فصل يوجا ترتدي قناع PuriCare الموسع. رجل يقف في الشارع بدون قناع يتنفس ويظهر قناع PuriCare حول وجهه. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة &quot;تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة&quot;. أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.
يبدأ الفيديو برجل يستعد في منزله. يوجد جهاز تنقية الهواء من LG بجانبه يسحب الهواء المغبر. تقوم الكاميرا بتقريب المنظر داخل المراوح وتدور المروحتان وتظهر عبارة &quot;مروحة مزدوجة (DUAL Fan)&quot; على اليمين، وشعار LG في أعلى اليسار. تنفصل أجزاء الجهاز في الفيديو ليظهر كل جزء مستقل من الميكانيكا ثم تركز على مرشح الهواء وتظهر عبارة &quot;مرشح PuriCare&quot;. بعد ذلك ، يتحول الفيديو إلى جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء PuriCare مع انتشار أجزاء من نظام الترشيح. تظهر في الأسفل عبارة &quot;تكنولوجيا تنقية الهواء المتقدمة من LG&quot;. يطوى نظام الترشيح مرة أخرى في القناع وتظهر في الأسفل عبارة &quot;تكنولوجيا تنقية الهواء المتقدمة من LG التي يمكن ارتداؤها الآن&quot;. يتحول الفيديو إلى الجانب الداخلي من القناع ويظهر واقي المرشح والمرشح الداخلي، وتظهر على اليمين عبارة &quot;مستشعر الجهاز التنفسي (Respiratory Sensor)&quot;، بينما يتوهج المستشعر باللون الأزرق. يتحول الفيديو إلى المقدمة، حيث يقف الرجل الآن في الخارج مرتديًا القناع الذي يمكن رؤيته من الجانب مع ضوء أخضر متوهج يشير إلى أنه يعمل. ينقر على القناع لزيادة الترشيح ويقف على دراجته ويغادر. بعد ذلك، تظهر خلفية بيضاء ثم عبارة &quot;تقنية تتيح لك التنفس بسهولة&quot;. أخيرًا، تختفي النصوص، ويظهر شعار جهاز تنقية الهواء القابل للارتداء LG PuriCare في نهاية الفيديو.