شفاط مطبخ عمودي من إل جي، 60 سم، تحكم باللمس، 3 أوضاع طاقة، فلتر ألومنيوم، ستانلس ستيل مع زجاج أسود

شفاط مطبخ عمودي من إل جي، 60 سم، تحكم باللمس، 3 أوضاع طاقة، فلتر ألومنيوم، ستانلس ستيل مع زجاج أسود

HCEZ2428B
Front View
Left Side view
LG شفاط مطبخ عمودي من إل جي، 60 سم، تحكم باللمس، 3 أوضاع طاقة، فلتر ألومنيوم، ستانلس ستيل مع زجاج أسود, HCEZ2428B
Front View
Left Side view
الميزات الرئيسية

  • شفط قوي
  • فلتر شبكي من طبقة خماسية
  • إضاءة LED
  • تصميم متميز
المزيد
العرض 60 سم
العرض 60 سم
3 أوضاع للتشغيل

3 أوضاع للتشغيل

التحكم من خلال اللمس

التحكم من خلال اللمس

فلتر من الألومنيوم

فلتر من الألومنيوم

إضاءة LED

إضاءة LED

اجعل مطبخك مريحًا واحترافيًا مع LG

اجعل مطبخك مريحًا واحترافيًا مع LG

تقدم LG أجهزة مضمنة ممتازة بتصميم أنيق متعدد الاستخدامات وعناصر تحكم سهلة. استندنا في تصميمه إلى أعلى معايير الراحة والتجهيزات التي تناسب المطابخ العصرية. تمتزج أجهزة LG المدمجة بسلاسة مع أي تصميم داخلي.

Ultimate efficiency without excessive noise

شفط قوي

كفاءة فائقة دون ضوضاء عالية

يعمل المحرك القوي على التخلص من الدخان والروائح دون ضوضاء عالية في المطبخ.

يحتجز الرطوبة والأبخرة والروائح بفعالية

فلتر شبكي من طبقة خماسية

يحتجز الرطوبة والأبخرة والروائح بفعالية

فلتر شبكي متين من الألومنيوم بخمس طبقات يحتجز الرطوبة والأبخرة والروائح بفعالية.

إضاءة أكثر سطوعًا مع استهلاك أقل للطاقة

إضاءة LED

إضاءة أكثر سطوعًا مع استهلاك أقل للطاقة

استمتع بالطهي بإضاءة أفتح ولا تقلق بشأن الاستهلاك العالي للطاقة.

Premium black glass for central part of the kitchen

تصميم متميز

زجاج أسود ممتاز للجزء الأوسط من المطبخ

امنح مطبخك عنصرًا جديدًا لافتًا للنظر - غطاء زجاجي أسود فاخر.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

HCEZ2428B

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

  • منفاخ بالمتر مكعب في الساعة (حد أدنى - حد أقصى)

    285-649

  • المنفاخ بالديسيبل (حد أدنى - حد أقصى)

    52-67

  • مستويات سرعة المنفاخ

    3

  • العلامة التجارية

    LG

  • بلد المنشأ

    الصين

  • نوع الشفاط

    رأسي

  • نوع التركيب

    التثبيت على الحائط

  • اللون الخارجي

    فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

ميزات التحكم

  • نوع التحكم

    اللمس على سطح زجاجي

  • التحكم عبر Wi-Fi مقيس بالقدم المكعب في الدقيقة

    نعم

  • أضواء التحكم عبر Wi-Fi

    نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل Wi-Fi

    نعم

الأبعاد/الأوزان

  • أبعاد التعبئة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

    ‎652 x 520 x 535 ‎

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

    ‎600 x 415 x 430 ‎

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    12.9

  • وزن الشحن (كجم)

    19.5

ميزات الشفاط

  • تأخير تلقائي- غير فعال

    لا

  • منفاخ بالمتر مكعب في الساعة (حد أدنى - حد أقصى)

    285-649

  • المنفاخ بالديسيبل (حد أدنى - حد أقصى)

    52-67

  • مستويات سرعة المنفاخ

    3

  • إضاءة مزدوجة المستويات

    لا

  • نوع الفلتر

    فلتر الدهون الألومنيوم القابل للغسل

  • نوع الشفاط

    رأسي

  • نوع التركيب

    التثبيت على الحائط

  • قوة الإضاءة (واط)

    3

  • نوع الإضاءة

    LED

  • لون الإطار الخارجي

    فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

  • متوافق مع توجيه RoHS

    نعم

  • حجم العرض (مم)

    600

  • منفاخ داخلي عمودي

    6 بوصة دائري

الطاقة/التقديرات

  • خرج الطاقة (واط)

    218

  • مقاس قاطع الدائرة (بالأمبير)

    16

  • مصدر الطاقة المطلوب (فولت / هرتز)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

التقنية الذكية

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

