LBE Standard

تتميز فئة لافتات LBE القياسية بأنها مناسبة و تتسم بتقديم أداء رائع متعدد الاستعمالات. وتتاح بتصميمات مبتكرة و سهلة الاستخدام للتثبيت المناسب و الصيانة

معيار LBE1

معيار LBE

تتميز فئة لافتات LBE القياسية بأنها مناسبة وتتسم بتقديم أداء رائع متعدد الاستعمالات. وتُتاح بتصميمات مبتكرة وسهلة الاستخدام للتثبيت المناسب والصيانة.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
وزن خفيف وتصميم نحيف1

وزن خفيف وتصميم نحيف

يبلغ وزن كل حاوية وحدة 8.2 كجم أو 12.5 كجم بعمق 68 مم، ويسهل هذا من تثبيت الشاشات والحد من الأضرار التي تنجم أثناء التثبيت و تخفيف الضغط والحمل على البناء الذي يستندون عليه.

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس1

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس

حصل الجزء الأمامي والخلفي لحاويات الوحدة على اعتماد IP65, IP54، مما يسمح بأداء تشغيلي مستقر لا يتأثر بأحوال الطقس والبيئات الخارجية الضارة.

صلاحية تشغل أمامية وخلفية1

صلاحية تشغل
أمامية وخلفية

يوفر المنتج إمكانية الوصول الأمامي أو الوصول الخلفي، مما يتيح للعميل فرص الاختيار وفقًا لبيئة التثبيت خاصته وتقليل قيود التثبيت والصيانة.

* قد يختلف الدعم باختلاف الطراز

صيانة سهلة1

صيانة سهلة

يمكن إزالة وحدات الطاقة والتحكم المُثبتة بحاويات الوحدات بسهولة، مما يسهل عملية حل المشكلات التي قد تطرأ.

تثبيت سهل1

تثبيت سهل

ثمّة العديد من العوامل التي من شأنها تيسير مهمة تركيب الشاشات وتفكيكها، من بينها المغناطيسات الموجودة بالجزء العلوي _ والجزء لسفلي، ودبابيس تحديد المواقع، وأنظمة الإغلاق السهلة .

جودة صورة متماثلة1

جودة صورة متماثلة

تخضع كل خطوة من خطوات الإنتاج إلى إدارة دقيقة، بينما تضمن معايرة المصنع جودة ثابتة بين وحدات LED. توفر الشاشة محتوىً سلسًا مع توحيد سطوع بنسبة％97.

صورة تتميز بالوضوح ودقة الألوان1

صورة تتميز بالوضوح ودقة الألوان

تجعل معايير الجودة الصارمة التي تتبعها LG لافتات LED من LG متميزة بألوان دقيقة، لتعرض لك ألوان المحتويات التي أمامك بوضوح ودون تشويه.

منتج آمن وفق اعتماد الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS)1

منتج آمن وفق اعتماد الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS)

تتميز جميع طرازات اللافتات LED من LG الحاصلة على اعتماد توجيه الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS) بكونها منتجات صديقة للبيئة لا تستخدم مواد ضارة بالبيئة والأشخاص.

Vertical Table
اسم الموديلLBE039DD3DLBE039DD3LBE039DD4DLBE039DD4
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)3.913.913.913.91
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		128x128128x256128x128128x256
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
وزن عبوة الوحدة/وزن المتر المربع (كجم)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
الوصول للخدمةالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		5500550050005000
درجة حرارة اللون6500650065006500
الرأسية/زاوية المشاهدة المرئية (الأفقية)160/120160/120160/120160/120
تجانس اللون/
تجانس السطوع		97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين5,0005,0005,0005,000
عمق المعالجة (بت)14141414
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)53/160110/33053/160110/330
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		640660640660
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)3840384038403840
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *80000800005000050000
درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)
/رطوبة التشغيل		10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH
تصنيف IP للجانب الأمامي/ تصنيف IP للجانب الخلفيIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.

Vertical Table
اسم الموديلLBE046DD3DLBE046DD3LBE046DD4DLBE046DD4
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)4.634.634.634.63
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		108x108108x216108x108108x216
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
وزن عبوة الوحدة/وزن المتر المربع (كجم)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
الوصول للخدمةالخلفالخلفالخلفالخلف
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		5500550050005000
درجة حرارة اللون6500650065006500
الرأسية/زاوية المشاهدة المرئية (الأفقية)160/120160/120160/120160/120
تجانس اللون/
تجانس السطوع		97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين5,0005,0005,0005,000
عمق المعالجة (بت)14141414
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)53/160110/33053/160110/330
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		640660640660
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)3840384038403840
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *80000800005000050000
درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)
/رطوبة التشغيل		-10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH-10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH-10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH-10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH
تصنيف IP للجانب الأمامي/ تصنيف IP للجانب الخلفيIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54
 

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.

Vertical Table
اسم الموديلLBE069DD3DLBE069DD3LBE069DD4DLBE069DD4
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)6.946.946.946.94
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		72x7272x14472x7272x72
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
وزن عبوة الوحدة/وزن المتر المربع (كجم)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
الوصول للخدمةالخلفالخلفالخلفالخلف
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		5500550050005000
درجة حرارة اللون6500650065006500
الرأسية/زاوية المشاهدة المرئية (الأفقية)160/120160/120160/120160/120
تجانس اللون/
تجانس السطوع		97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين5,0005,0005,0005,000
عمق المعالجة (بت)14141414
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)53/160110/33053/160110/330
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		640660640660
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)3840384038403840
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *80000800005000050000
درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)
/رطوبة التشغيل		-10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH-10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH-10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH-10∘إلى +45∘/0-80％RH
تصنيف IP للجانب الأمامي/ تصنيف IP للجانب الخلفيIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54
 

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.