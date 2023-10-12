About Cookies on This Site

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

مجفف DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™‎

لأداء مستمر وعناية تدوم

استمتعي بمستويات جديدة من توفير الطاقة، والراحة، والتجفيف الصحي.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

تشغيل DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™‎ في المجفف مع المزايا

تجفيف يمنحكِ الثقة التامة

حائز على أعلى تصنيف لتوفير الطاقة ENERGY STAR®‎ في العام 2021. توفير الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى %65 مع مجفف DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™‎.

*تم الاختبار من قِبل Intertek، باستخدام الدورة العادية مع وضع التجفيف العادي مقارنةً بالدورة العادية التقليدية مع الخيار الافتراضي (DLHC1455W مقابل DLEC888W)، حمولة DOE تزن 8.45 أرطال برطوبة أولية تبلغ %57.5 (في يناير 2021).

تخلصي من %99.9 من البكتيريا

 

تقتل الدورة المضادة للبكتيريا %99.9 من البكتيريا العالقة بالملابس من خلال التجفيف بدرجة حرارة عالية.

 

*بموجب الاختبار من قِبل Intertek في يوليو 2020، يقتل مجفف الملابس نسبة %99.9 من البكتيريا (العنقوديات الذهبية، والزائفة الرنجارية، والكليبسيلة الرئوية) باستخدام الدورة المضادة للبكتيريا.

اسحبي للخارج للكشف عن الفلتر المزدوج

فلتر مزدوج لمضاعفة النظافة

 

استمتعي بتقليل النسالة والغبار مع الفلتر المزدوج إلى مستوى لا يمكن للشعر المرور خلاله.

كومة ملابس من أربع قطع

تجفيف مثالي من أول مرة

 

استمتعي بملابس جافة تمامًا من أول مرة بفضل تكنولوجيا التجفيف بمستشعر Sensor Dry، والتي يعمل فيها مستشعر الرطوبة على تحسين وقت التجفيف تلقائيًا.

*قد تختلف النتائج حسب الظروف البيئية الفعلية.

مكثف تلقائي التنظيف

مكثف التنظيف المريح

 

استمتعي بالصيانة السلسة لمكثف التنظيف التلقائي الذي ينظف ذاته دون أي تدخل من جانبك.

*قد تختلف درجة نظافة المكثف حسب بيئة التشغيل.

*قد يختلف معدل تشغيل "مكثف التنظيف التلقائي" حسب حجم الغسيل وكمية الرطوبة المبدئية.

مجفف ™‎LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

 

الملابس بنفس حالتها الجديدة

 

حافظي على ملابسك المفضلة من الانكماش أو التلف مع ميزة التجفيف بدرجة حرارة منخفضة.

  • المجفف التقليدي/المجفف الغازي
  • مجفف LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™‎

*قد يختلف الأمر حسب نسيج الملابس.

LG ThinQ®‎

 

تحكم ذكي لحياة ذكية

التحكم عن بُعد

دورات متنوعة

الاقتران الذكي

التحكم من أي مكان

استخدمي تطبيق LG ThinQ®‎ على هاتفك الذكي لبدء دورة تجفيف أو للحصول على إشعارات عند الانتهاء من الغسل من أي مكان.

دورات تجفيف تناسب نمط حياتك

مع دورات التجفيف المتنوعة، يمكنكِ تجفيف ملابسك على النحو المناسب لتبدي بمظهر متألق طوال الوقت.

تكنولوجيا توصيل فائقة لمزيد من الذكاء

مع تطبيق LG ThinQ®‎، يضبط المجفف تلقائيًا دورة التجفيف بشكل صحيح من خلال استقبال البيانات من غسالة LG عبر شبكات Wi-Fi.

استمتعي بوضع مجفف LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™‎ في أي مكان

لا يتطلب المجفف فتحات تهوية، بل يضفي مزيدًا من الأناقة والقوة على المكان.

  • غطاء المجفف من الزجاج المقوى
    زجاج مقوى
  • حوض من الصلب المقاوم للصدأ داخل المجفف
    حوض مقاوم للصدأ
  • وضع الغسالة والمجفف جنبًا إلى جنب
    غسالة ومجفف
  • درج للمياه بالجزء العلوي من المنتج
    درج المياه
  • Blank
  • التركيب على قاعدة: غسالة ومجفف
    تركيب

SASO

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

