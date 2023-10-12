About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

شاشة Full HD IPS

ألوان حقيقة بزوايا واسعة

تبرز شاشة LG المزودة بتقنية IPS أداء شاشات الكريستال السائل. يتم تقصير أوقات الاستجابة، وتحسين إعادة إنتاج الألوان، ويمكن للمستخدمين مشاهدة الشاشة من زوايا واسعة.

شاشة Full HD IPS: ألوان حقيقية بزاوية واسعة

تصميم واقعي بلا حدود ثلاثي الجوانب

تجربة غامرة

تتميز هذه الشاشة بإطار نحيف من ثلاثة جوانب مع عدم تشتت الانتباه نتيجة الدقة المذهلة، كما تتيح لك تعديلات الإمالة المريحة إنشاء بيئة عمل محسّنة.

تصميم واقعي بلا حدود ثلاثي الجوانب

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

تقرير العمل المعروض على الشاشة ينبعث منه ضوء أزرق خفيف مع تماثل درجة حرارة اللون مع الورق، مقارنة بالوضع التقليدي

وضع القارئ Reader

تقليل الضوء الأزرق ، راحة بصرية محسنة

تقليل الضوء الأزرق للمساعدة في تقليل إجهاد العين ، وضع القارئ يعطي شاشة بدرجة حرارة لونية مماثلة للورق ويوفر حالة مثالية للقراءة.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

تقرير اللعمل معروض على الشاشة مع وميض خفيف مقارنة بالوضع التقليدي

الوقاية من الاهتزاز

العناية بالعين

تقلل تقنية (Flicker Safe) من الوميض غير المرئي على الشاشة، مما يساعد على الحد من إجهاد العين. وتوفر بيئة عمل مريحة لفترة طويلة.

* الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد يختلف الاستخدام الفعلي عما هو موضح.
* تم حساب الرقم بالتقدير من اختبار LG الداخلي باستخدام الطراز 27MP60G في نوفمبر 2020. قد يختلف الرقم في ظروف الاستخدام الحقيقية.

الحد من الضبابية والظلال في الألعاب مع تقنية الحد من ضبابية الحركة بمقدار 1 ملي ثانية (MBR)

1ms MBR

سرعة لا تصدق من أجل تحقيق الفوز

 

تساعد تقنية الحد من ضبابية الحركة 1 ملي ثانية (MBR) على سلاسة اللعب، والحد من الضبابية والظلال تمنح الأهداف المتحركة وسريعة الوتيرة وسط كل الأحداث اللاعبين ميزة تنافسية.

* الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد يختلف الاستخدام الفعلي عما هو موضح.
* يؤدي الحد من ضبابية الحركة بمقدار 1 ملي ثانية إلى انخفاض الإضاءة، ولا يمكن استخدام الميزات التالية أثناء تنشيطها: تقنية AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (مزامنة الحركة الديناميكية) / السلامة من الوميض
* قد يحدث وميض أثناء تشغيل الحد من ضبابية الحركة بمقدار 1 ملي ثانية

مشهد ألعاب بحركة سلسة ومرنة مقارنة بالوضع التقليدي

AMD FreeSync™

الحركة السلسلة والسريعة

باستخدام تقنية AMD FreeSync ™، يمكن للاعبين الاستمتاع بتجربة حركة سلسة ومرنة في الألعاب عالية الدقة وذات الوتيرة السريعة. فهي تقلل من تمزق وتقطع الشاشة بشكل عملي.

* الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد يختلف الاستخدام الفعلي عما هو موضح.
* مقارنة بين وضع "الإيقاف" (الصورة اليسرى) وتقنية AMD FreeSync™.

  • DAS

  • الشاشة التقليدية

رد فعل بصورة أسرع أمام الخصوم

تقلل من معدل تأخر الإدخال عبر مزامنة الإجراء الديناميكي حتى يتمكن اللاعبون من التقاط اللحظات المثيرة في الوقت الفعلي.

* يوضح الشكل التقليدي أن النموذج غير مدعوم في ميزة مزامنة العمل الديناميكي (DAS).
* الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد يختلف الاستخدام الفعلي عما هو موضح.

  • تشغيل

  • إيقاف

اهجم أولاً في الظلام

يساعد موازن اللون الأسود اللاعبين على تجنب القناصين المختبئين في الأماكن الأكثر ظلمة والهروب بسرعة عند صدور وميض الانفجارات.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

  • تشغيل

  • إيقاف

هدف أفضل

يتم تثبيت نقطة الهدف بالمركز الثابت لتعزيز دقة القنص

 

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface

التحكم على الشاشة

واجهة مستخدم أكثر سهولة                 

يمكنك تخصيص مساحة العمل عن طريق تقسيم الشاشة أو ضبط خيارات الشاشة الأساسية ببضع نقرات بالماوس.

* لتنزيل آخر إصدار من برنامج التحكم على الشاشة، تفضل بزيارة LG.com.
* الصور الخاصة بالمنتج وبرنامج التحكم على الشاشة في الفيديو هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الحقيقي والتحكم الفعلي على الشاشة.

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا