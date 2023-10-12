About Cookies on This Site

شاشة بدقة Full HD وتقنية IPS ومقاس 27 بوصة مع ™AMD FreeSync

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

شاشة بدقة Full HD وتقنية IPS ومقاس 27 بوصة مع ™AMD FreeSync

27MR400-B

شاشة بدقة Full HD وتقنية IPS ومقاس 27 بوصة مع ™AMD FreeSync

صورة أمامية

شاشة Full HD بتقنية IPS ومقاس 27 بوصة

ألوان حقيقة بزوايا واسعة

شاشة LG بتقنية IPS تُسلِّط الضوء على أداء شاشات LCD. يمكن للشاشة أن تُعيد إنتاج الألوان بدقة، ويساعد المستخدمين على رؤية الشاشة بزاوية واسعة.

 

شاشة Full HD بتقنية IPS ومقاس 23.8 بوصة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

يوفر مُعدل التحديث السريع 100Hz تحميلًا سلسًا للإطار في البرامج المختلفة.

معدل تحديث 100Hz

مرئيات سلسة.
سير عمل سلس.

يوفر مُعدل التحديث السريع 100Hz تحميلًا سلسًا للإطار في البرامج المختلفة. يمكنك أيضًا الاستمتاع بلعبة واقعية مع تقليل تشويش الشاشة وضبابية الحركة.

*تدعم الشاشة معدل تحديث يصل إلى 75Hz للاتصال عبر D-sub.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

تعزيز حماية العين

وضع القارئ (Reader Mode)

يقوم وضع القارئ (Reader Mode) بضبط درجة حرارة اللون والسطوع، مما يدعم تجربة مشاهدة مناسبة للقراءة على الشاشة.

  •  

Flicker Safe

تقلل تقنية (Flicker Safe) من الوميض غير المرئي على الشاشة، وهي تساعد على توفر بيئة عمل مريحة لفترة طويلة.

 

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*قد تختلف الميزة الموضحة أعلاه حسب ظروف الاستخدام الفعلي لدى المُستخدِم.

استمتع بتجربة ألعاب سلسة

™AMD FreeSync

حركة سلسلة وسريعة

بفضل تقنية ™AMD FreeSync، يمكن للاعبين الاستمتاع بحركة سلسة وواضحة في الألعاب عالية الدقة والألعاب سريعة الوتيرة. فهي تزيل فعليًا تمزق الشاشة وتباطؤها، مما يوفر تجربة لعب غامرة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*مقارنة بين وضع “الإغلاق” (الصورة اليسرى) وتقنية ™AMD FreeSync

  • إيقاف

  • تشغيل

موازن اللون الأسود

تمتع بالأفضلية في الظلام

يساعد موازن اللون الأسود (Black Stabilizer) اللاعبين على اكتشاف القناصة المتربصين في أحلك الزوايا والتنقل بسرعة أثناء انفجار القنابل الضوئية.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*قد تختلف هذه الميزة حسب الظروف والبيئة التي يتواجد فيها المستخدم.

ميزة OnScreen Control توفر واجهة مستخدم أكثر سهولة.

OnScreen Control

تحكم مبسط

تحكم في إعداد الشاشة بسهولة ببضع نقرات بالفأرة باستخدام برنامج التحكم OnScreen Control. يمكنك أيضًا تقسيم منطقة العرض بأكملها بسهولة باستخدام خاصية انقسام الشاشة (Screen Split).

تنزيل

تحكم مبسط تنزيل

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*لتحميل أحدث إصدار من OnScreen Control، انقر فوق زر “التنزيل”.
*قد لا تعمل الميزات بالشكل المناسب حسب جهاز الكمبيوتر الذي يستخدمه المستخدِم.

تصميم مريح

حل سهل ومريح

تتميز هذه الشاشة بإطار رفيع من ثلاثة جوانب، مما يتيح لك إنشاء بيئة عمل مناسبة من خلال تعديل الإمالة بشكل مناسب.

تحتوي هذه الشاشة على إطار رفيع من ثلاثة جوانب، وتوفر الشاشة إمكانية ضبط الإمالة.

*زاوية الميل: -5 ~ 20 درجة

اطلع على جميع المنافذ

أيقونة HDMI1.4.

HDMI1.4

أيقونة D-sub.

D-sub

أيقونة مخرج سماعة الرأس.

H/P out

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

محتويات الصندوق

1. جسم الحامل
2. قاعدة الحامل
3. المحول+كابل الطاقة
4. كابل HDMI

*صورة المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

اشترِ مباشرةً

