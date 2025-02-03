Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
شاشة منحنية بجودة Full HD مقاس 31.5 بوصة مع AMD FreeSync™

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

شاشة منحنية بجودة Full HD مقاس 31.5 بوصة مع AMD FreeSync™

32MR50C-B

شاشة منحنية بجودة Full HD مقاس 31.5 بوصة مع AMD FreeSync™

  front view
  -15 degree side view
  +15 degree side view
  perspective view
  side view
  rear view
  rear perspective view
  panel view
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
perspective view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
panel view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • شاشة منحنية (1500R) بجودة Full HD ومقاس 31.5 بوصة
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • تصميم واقعي بلا حواف من ثلاثة جوانب
  • وضع القراءة & الحماية من الوميض (Flicker Safe)
  • OnScreen Control
  • AMD FreeSync™ / Black Stabilizer
المزيد

شاشة 31.5 بوصة منحنية بجودة Full HD

ألوان أكثر حيوية ودقة

توفر هذه الشاشة، التي تأتي بجودة Full HD (1920x1080)، ألوانًا واضحة أثناء عرض برامج مختلفة في وقت واحد على الشاشة العريضة مقاس 31.5 بوصة مع انحناء 1500R، مما يزيد من الإنتاجية.

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

*بناءً على المقارنة مع طرازات LG السابقة المزودة بشاشة HD.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

مرئيات سلسة.
سير عمل سلس.

يوفر مُعدل التحديث السريع 100Hz تحميلًا سلسًا للإطار في البرامج المختلفة. يمكنك أيضًا الاستمتاع بلعبة واقعية مع تقليل تشويش الشاشة وضبابية الحركة.

*تدعم الشاشة معدل تحديث يصل إلى 75Hz للاتصال عبر D-sub.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف الصور عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

تعزيز حماية العين

وضع القارئ (Reader Mode)

 

يقوم وضع القارئ (Reader Mode) بضبط درجة حرارة اللون والسطوع، مما يدعم تجربة مشاهدة مناسبة للقراءة على الشاشة.

Flicker Safe

 

تقلل تقنية (Flicker Safe) من الوميض غير المرئي على الشاشة، وهي تساعد على توفر بيئة عمل مريحة لفترة طويلة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف الصور عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*قد تختلف الميزة الموضحة أعلاه حسب ظروف الاستخدام الفعلي لدى المُستخدِم.

*بناءً على المقارنة بطرازات LG السابقة التي لا تشمل ميزة العناية بالعين المذكورة أعلاه.

استمتع بتجربة لعب سلسة

AMD FreeSync™

حركة سلسلة وسريعة

بفضل تقنية AMD FreeSync™، يمكن للاعبين الاستمتاع بحركة سلسة وواضحة في الألعاب عالية الدقة والألعاب سريعة الوتيرة. فهي تزيل فعليًا تمزق الشاشة وتباطؤها، مما يوفر تجربة لعب غامرة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف الصور عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

مقارنة بين وضع “عدم التشغيل” (الصورة اليسرى) وتقنية AMD FreeSync™.

  • إيقاف

  • تشغيل

Black Stabilizer

تمتع بالأفضلية في الظلام

يساعد Black Stabilizer اللاعبين على اكتشاف القناصة المتربصين في أحلك الزوايا والتنقل بسرعة أثناء انفجار القنابل الضوئية.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف الصور عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*قد تختلف هذه الميزة حسب الظروف والبيئة التي يتواجد فيها المستخدم.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

تحكم مبسط

تحكم في إعداد الشاشة بسهولة ببضع نقرات بالفأرة باستخدام برنامج التحكم OnScreen Control. يمكنك أيضًا تقسيم منطقة العرض بأكملها بسهولة باستخدام خاصية انقسام الشاشة (Screen Split).

تحكم مبسط Download

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف الصور عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*لتحميل أحدث إصدار من OnScreen Control، انقر فوق زر "التنزيل - Download".

*قد لا تعمل الميزات بالشكل المناسب حسب جهاز الكمبيوتر الذي يستخدمه المستخدِم.

تصميم مريح

حل سهل ومريح

تتميز هذه الشاشة بإطار رفيع من ثلاثة جوانب، مما يتيح لك إنشاء بيئة عمل مناسبة من خلال تعديل الإمالة بشكل مناسب.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.

* نطاق ضبط الإمالة: -5 ~ 20 درجة

اطلع على جميع المنافذ

HDMI1.4 icon.

HDMI1.4

D-sub icon.

D-sub

H/P out icon.

مخرج سماعة الرأس

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف الصور عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

محتويات الصندوق

1. قاعدة الحامل

2. المحول+كابل الطاقة

3. كابل HDMI

*صورة المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

