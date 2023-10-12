About Cookies on This Site

NANOCELL SPORTS أماكن الشراء
NANOCELL SPORTS

منظر من أعلى لأسفل لملعب كرة قدم.

NanoCell Sport.
أداء قوي يؤدي للفوز خلال المباراة.

اجعل الملعب ينبض بالحياة في منزلك مع كل ما تحتاجه لأجواء اللعب الكاملة.

سر الرياضات النقية.

تلفاز للألعاب الكبيرة.

اقترب أكثر من الحدث مع شاشة فائقة الحجم. أصبحت كل لعبة أكثر واقعية من أي وقت مضى عند مشاهدتها من خلال الانغماس التام في تلفاز LG NanoCell.

صورة قابلة للتمرير لثلاثة أشخاص يشاهدون لعبة البيسبول على تلفاز كبير مثبت على الحائط. أثناء التمرير من اليسار إلى اليمين، تكبر الشاشة.

هل تعتقد أنك وجدت تلفازك المثالي؟

أماكن الشراء

تناسق اللون بنسبة ٪100

تجربة أكثر ثراءً في يوم المباراة.

مع تناسق الألوان بنسبة ٪100، يعرض تلفاز LG NanoCell الألوان بشكل غني ودقيق. من حيوية الاستاد إلى تفاصيل ملابس الفريق، شاهد كل لون كما لو كنت هناك في المدرجات.

شاشة تلفاز مسطحة كبيرة مثبتة على حائط رمادي. يظهر على الشاشة لاعبي كرة قدم في منتصف المباراة.

*حاصل على شهادة انترتك لقياس تناسق الألوان بنسبة %100 وفق معايير CIE DE2000 مع 18 لونًا من أنماط ماكبث (Macbeth) بزاوية مشاهدة ±30°.

*تناسق الألوان بنسبة ٪100 غير مدعوم في طراز NANO85 مقاس 50 بوصة. مدعوم في جميع الأحجام الأخرى من طراز NANO85 ، وجميع أحجام موديلات NANO90 و NANO95 و NANO99. جميع الطرازات التي تدعم تناسق الألوان بنسبة 100% معتمدة من جانب انترتك (InterTeck).

صوت محيطي جاهز عبر تقنية البلوتوث (Bluetooth Surround Ready)

اجعل كل مباراة لعبة منزلية.

يمكنك توصيل مكبرات الصوت التي تعمل بتقنية البلوتوث بسهولة للحصول على تجربة صوت لاسلكي محيطي حقيقي. تبدو جميع الحركات أكثر ثراءً وواقعية، مما يضفي أجواء اللعب الرائعة على غرفة المعيشة الخاصة بك.

خمسة أشخاص مجتمعون أمام شاشة تلفاز مسطحة مثبتة على الحائط لمشاهدة مباراة كرة القدم.

*الأجهزة المدعومة: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)

*تباع مكبرات الصوت بشكل منفصل.

التنبيهات الرياضية

لا تفوت أي مبارة مرة أخرى.

توفر لك التنبيهات الرياضية الإخطارات قبل وأثناء وبعد المباريات. لا داعي للقلق بشأن فوات المباريات الكبيرة لفرقك المفضلة، حتى عند مشاهدة المحتويات الأخرى.

رجل وامرأة يجلسان خلف طاولة قهوة أمام تلفاز مثبت على الحائط يعرض مباراة كرة قدم.

*قد تختلف الرياضات والبطولات المدعومة حسب الدولة.

*غير متوفر في روسيا.

Motion Pro

معايشة الواقع.

تقلل تقنية معالجة الحركة المتقدمة من ضبابية الحركة لتقديم حركة سلسة وتجربة مشاهدة واضحة حتى أثناء الرياضات سريعة الوتيرة.

امرأة تلعب التنس. يُعاد المشهد، فنراه في الجانب الأيسر على التلفاز التقليدي بحركة غير واضحة، ونراه على الجانب الأيمن على تلفاز LG NanoCell بصور حادة وواضحة.

*مقارنة بأجهزة تلفاز UHD التقليدية من LG التي لا تحتوي على تقنية NanoCell.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

اختر تلفاز NANOCELL الخاص بك

تم وضع الأزرار التي تنقلك إلى أماكن الشراء وتشكيلة NANOCELL.