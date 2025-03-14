Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
649 (لتر) | ثلاجة ببابين | Smart Inverter Compressor‏ | Multi-Air-Flow| ميزة ™Smart Diagnosis

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

649 (لتر) | ثلاجة ببابين | Smart Inverter Compressor‏ | Multi-Air-Flow| ميزة ™Smart Diagnosis

LS25CBBMIK

649 (لتر) | ثلاجة ببابين | Smart Inverter Compressor‏ | Multi-Air-Flow| ميزة ™Smart Diagnosis

()
  • front view
  • front open door food
  • front door open
  • Door cooling LED
  • bootom drawer
  • handle
  • left door open food
  • left door open
  • left perspective view
  • right perspective view
  • left side
  • right side
  • side view
  • back
  • saso
front view
front open door food
front door open
Door cooling LED
bootom drawer
handle
left door open food
left door open
left perspective view
right perspective view
left side
right side
side view
back
saso

الميزات الرئيسية

  • Inverter linear compressor
  • Multi Air Flow
  • ThinQ
  • تقنية ™LinearCooling
  • سعة كبيرة
المزيد
يوجد فيديو بلقطة مقربة للماء يتساقط من الخس الأخضر الهش بجوار فيديو مقرب لمياه تتساقط على طماطم حمراء طازجة، بجوار فيديو للتوت الأزرق الرطب الساطع الذي يتحرك حوله.

تقنية ™LinearCooling

تحافظ على نضارة الخضروات لفترة أطول

تقلل تقنية ™LinearCooling من تقلبات درجات الحرارة، وتحتفظ بالنكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل إلى 7 أيام.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من LG لقياس الوقت الذي استغرقه تحقيق معدل فقدان وزن بنسبة 5% للـ pak choi على الرف في قسم المنتجات الطازجة من نموذج LGE LinearCooling GSXV91NSAE. قد تختلف النتائج أثناء الاستخدام الفعلي.

صورة أمامية للثلاجة مع فتح البابين الأماميين على مصراعيها مع عرض ثلاجة ممتلئة بالكامل. تظهر غيوم زرقاء من الضباب تنزل فوق جميع المنتجات.

Multi Air Flow

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان

يتدفق الهواء في كل اتجاه للحفاظ على طعامك طازجًا،

  بغض النظر عن المكان الذي تضعه فيه.

عرض جانبي لمطبخ يحتوي على ثلاجة InstaView سوداء مثبتة.

عزّز ديكور منزلك مع باب UltraSleek

يعمل باب UltraSleek على تحسين ديكور أي مطبخ على الفور.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

سعة كبيرة

تخزين إضافي بفضل المساحة الداخلية الأكبر

استمتع بمساحة وافرة لتخزين جميع الأطعمة والمشروبات التي لا تزدحم بمطبخك.

*635 لتر: بناءً على المعايير الأوروبية، فإن سعة نموذج LGE GSXV91NSAE هي 635 لتر.

*27 قدم مكعب: بناءً على المعايير في أمريكا الشمالية، فإن سعة نموذج LGE LRS*2706 هي 27 قدم مكعب.

™LG ThinQ

تحكم ذكي لحياة أكثر ذكاءً

متعة الاتصال والتحكم من أي مكان

يتيح لك تطبيق ™LG ThinQ الاتصال بسهولة بثلاجتك بطريقة غير مسبوقة. شغّل "التجميد السريع" بنقرة زر واحدة فقط.

الاتصال من أجل تحكم أسهل

هل نسيت إغلاق باب الثلاجة؟ لا داعي للقلق. سيقوم تطبيق ™LG ThinQ بإرسال إشعار مباشرة إلى هاتفك لتنبيهك.

*جوجل وGoogle Home هما علامتان تجاريتان لشركة Google LLC.

***Amazon وAlexa وEcho وجميع الشعارات والعلامات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها.

*تم إعادة تسمية LG SmartThinQ الآن إلى LG ThinQ.

*قد تختلف الميزات الذكية ومنتج المساعد الصوتي حسب البلد والطراز. تحقّق من ذلك عبر بائع التجزئة المحلي أو شركة LG لمعرفة مدى توافر الخدمة.

*جهاز مكبر الصوت الذكي المزود بخاصية التحكم الصوتي غير متضمن.

يوجد شعار ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات للضاغط Smart Inverter Compressor بجوار شعار Smart Inverter.

كفاءة ومتانة في استخدام الطاقة

يرتقي LG Smart Inverter™ Compressor من LG بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

saso

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

LS25CBBMIK

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎913 x 1790 x 735 ‎

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    لا

  • باب داخل باب

    لا

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    أسود مطفي

كل المواصفات

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    لا

  • وعاء ثلج ومياه

    لا

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    جنبًا إلى جنب

السعة

  • سعة الفريزر (قدم مكعب)

    7.2

  • سعة الثلاجة (قدم مكعب)

    14.9

  • فريزر حجم التخزين (نجمتين) (لتر)

    30

  • فريزر حجم التخزين (لتر)

    206

  • ثلاجة بحجم التخزين (لتر)

    422

  • إجمالي حجم التخزين (لتر)

    658

الأبعاد والوزن

  • العمق بدون الباب (مم)

    620

  • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

    735

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    111

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎913 x 1790 x 735 ‎

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    101

الميزات

  • InstaView

    لا

  • مزيل روائح

    نعم

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    لا

  • باب داخل باب

    لا

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

حجيرة المجمد

  • ضوء المجمّد

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    لا

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    3

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    أسود مطفي

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    لا

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    3

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (2)

  • علبة الخضراوات (Fresh Converter)

    لا

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا