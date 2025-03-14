Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ثلاجة Top Freezer سعة 360 لتر بلمسة نهائية من اللون البيج الطبيعي

LT13DBBDIV

الميزات الرئيسية

  • Smart Inverter
  • تقنية Door Cooling+™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Diagnosis™
الضاغط العاكس الذكي (Smart Inverter Compressor)

الضاغط العاكس الذكي (Smart Inverter Compressor)

ترتقي تقنية Smart Inverter Compressor المتطورة بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى مستوى آخر وتساعدك على توفير المزيد. ليس هذا فحسب، بل يأتي مع ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات ويوفر تشغيلًا صامتًا للغاية.

*الضمان الممتد للضاغط والمحرك يغطي قطع الغيار فقط. (باستثناء تكاليف العمالة والغاز وإعادة التعبئة والنقل بعد انتهاء فترة الضمان للسنة الأولى).

توزيع ممتساوي لتدفق الهواء

تبريد متساوي وسريع في أي مكان

 

يجعل ™LG DoorCooling  درجة الحرارة الداخلية أكثر تجانسًا وبرودة، أسرع بنسبة 35% مقارنة

 بنظام التبريد التقليدي.

 يقلل بشكل كبير من فجوة درجة الحرارة بين الجزء الداخلي وجانب باب

 مساحة التخزين.

تبريد سريع ومتساوي
Multi Air Flow

تبريد سريع ومتساوي

 

يتم تزويد هواء التبريد في كل ركن من أركان الثلاجة مع تنفيس متعدد لهواء التبريد.

Smart Diagnosis™

™Smart Diagnosis

 

تُعد ميزة Smart Diagnosis™ من LG طريقة سريعة وسهلة لاستكشاف المشكلات وإصلاحها. ما عليك سوى الاتصال بخط مساعدة خدمة عملاء LG ووضع الهاتف على الجهاز. يتصل الجهاز بعد ذلك بجهاز كمبيوتر ليقوم بالتشخيص خلال ثوانٍ ويقدم حلاً فوريًا.

*صورة المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

saso

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎600 x 1720 x 710 ‎

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

  • باب داخل باب

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    دارك جرافيت ستيل

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    لا

  • محضر الثلج_يدوي (متحرك)

    لا

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    تثبيت علوي

السعة

  • سعة الفريزر (قدم مكعب)

    2.8

  • سعة الثلاجة (قدم مكعب)

    9.0

  • فريزر حجم التخزين (لتر)

    79

  • ثلاجة بحجم التخزين (لتر)

    256

  • إجمالي حجم التخزين (لتر)

    335

الأبعاد والوزن

  • العمق بدون الباب (مم)

    624

  • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

    710

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    63

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎600 x 1720 x 710 ‎

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    57

الميزات

  • مزيل روائح

    لا

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    لا

  • باب داخل باب

    لا

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

حجيرة المجمد

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    نعم

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    1

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    دارك جرافيت ستيل

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    10 بيضات

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    لا

  • Hygiene Fresh

    لا

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    2

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (1)

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

