Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
مكبر صوت محمول لتلفزيون StanbyMe مع صوت محيطي بتقنية WOW Orchestra من إل جي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

مكبر صوت محمول لتلفزيون StanbyMe مع صوت محيطي بتقنية WOW Orchestra من إل جي

XT7S

مكبر صوت محمول لتلفزيون StanbyMe مع صوت محيطي بتقنية WOW Orchestra من إل جي

()
  • Front view
  • front
  • side view
  • front full view
  • front side view
  • side view
  • detail view
  • detail side view
  • Control detail
Front view
front
side view
front full view
front side view
side view
detail view
detail side view
Control detail

الميزات الرئيسية

  • WOW Orchestra
  • واجهة استخدام حصرية
  • حامل قابل للتعديل
  • مكبرات صوت مزدوجة والمشعاع السلبي المزدوج
  • IPX5
  • وقت التشغيل 16 ساعة
المزيد

تعزيز بأناقةصوت جه StanbyME الخاصبكاز

تعزيز بأناقةصوت جه StanbyME الخاصبكاز

تناسق مزيج جهازي LG XT7S وStanbyME مع أي تصميم داخلي. تتحرك السماعة مع الشاشة، مما يخلق تجربة ترفيهية منزلية محسّنة.

يعمل بسلاسة مع جهاز StanbyME الخاص بك

أضف واحد. ما يزال يعمل كجهاز واحد. يتزامن ال XT7S تلقائيًا مع جهاز StanbyME الخاص بك، مما يوفر مجموعة كاملة من الصوت بأقصى درجات الراحة.

من التوصيل إلى التشغيل، بطريقة مبسطة

شغّل ال XT7S وسيتم الاتصال التلقائي مع جهاز StanbyME الخاص بك، متصل دائمًا وتلقائيًا. تشغيله وإيقافه سهل جدًا - ما عليك سوى استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد للشاشة.

من التوصيل إلى التشغيل، بطريقة مبسطة

WOW Orchestra

صوت محيطي

استمتع بصوت متناغم. تجمع WOW Orchestra بين صوت StanbyME وXT7S لتجربة صوتية غامرة بالكامل.

صوت محيطي

معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي

يكيف الصوت لتجربتك الترفيهية

استمتع بصوت مخصص لمحتوى متنوع. يستخدم سماعتك معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي في StanbyME لتقديم صوت محسن.

واجهة استخدام حصرية

تحقق وتحكم في جهازك StanbyME

يمكنك بسهولة التحقق من عمر البطارية، وضبط معادل الصوت، والتحكم في مستوى الصوت، والمزيد باستخدام عنصر واجهة المستخدم الخاص بالسماعة في StanbyME.

LG StanbyME

LG StanbyME

LG StanbyME

Experience powerful sound & harmonic style

مكبرات صوت مزدوجة

أصوات أوضح، تفاصيل أدق

ارتقِ بتجربة الصوت الخاصة بك مع مكبرات صوت ثنائية لتقديم صوت ستيريو عالي التردد. استمتع بتجربة استماع غامرة.

مشعات سلبية مزدوجة

صوت جهير قوي، صوت ديناميكي

مصممة لتقديم صوت منخفض ومتوسط قوي. استمتع بتوازن العمق والوضوح مع مجموعة المشعات السلبية المزدوجة للسماعة ومضخم الصوت الوسطي.

خذ متعتك إلى كل مكان

يمكنك أيضًا استخدام سماعة XT7S بمفردها. اتصل بهاتفك الذكي عبر تقنية Bluetooth واستمتع بـ 16 ساعة من وقت التشغيل. ولا تقلق - فهي مقاومة للرذاذ.

خذ متعتك إلى كل مكان

*عمر البطارية يعتمد على إعدادات الجهاز، البيئة، الاستخدام، والعديد من العوامل الأخرى.

اكتشف تقييمات عملائنا LG StanbyME Speaker.

اكتشف تقييمات عملائنا LG StanbyME Speaker.

Review of LG XT7S speaker

Review of LG XT7S speaker

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا