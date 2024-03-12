Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
صوت قوي 1000 واط ، نظام 5.1 CH. راديو FM ، بلوتوث + "إل جي تون فري T90S - سماعات أذن لاسلكية بتقنية دولبي أتموس مع تتبع الرأس من دولبي

صوت قوي 1000 واط ، نظام 5.1 CH. راديو FM ، بلوتوث + "إل جي تون فري T90S - سماعات أذن لاسلكية بتقنية دولبي أتموس مع تتبع الرأس من دولبي

LHD647.T90

صوت قوي 1000 واط ، نظام 5.1 CH. راديو FM ، بلوتوث + "إل جي تون فري T90S - سماعات أذن لاسلكية بتقنية دولبي أتموس مع تتبع الرأس من دولبي

LHD647

صوت قوي 1000 واط ، نظام 5.1 CH. راديو FM ، بلوتوث
TONE-T90S

"إل جي تون فري T90S - سماعات أذن لاسلكية بتقنية دولبي أتموس مع تتبع الرأس من دولبي
دفق صوت لاسلكي بلوتوث لاسلكي

دفق صوت لاسلكي بلوتوث لاسلكي

يمكنك دفق أي صوت من جهاز ذكي بلوتوث إلى نظام LG Home Theater دون أسلاك.

صورة أمامية لجهاز TONE Free T90S الأسود في علبة مفتوحة. سماعات الأذن السوداء بارزة لأغراض التصميم. وخلفهم توجد سماعات TONE Free T90S البيضاء. يُظهر الركن الأيمن السفلي شعار "أول سماعات أذن Dolby Atmos في العالم".

أول سماعات أذن Dolby Atmos في العالم 

مع ميزة ™Head Tracking في جميع وسائل الترفيه

*تُعد سماعات الأذن LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos أول سماعات أذن لاسلكية في العالم تدعم تقنية ™Dolby Head Tracking عبر جميع أنواع المحتوى والأجهزة.

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الرئيسية

مسرح الصوت ثلاثي الأبعاد

نعم

عازل الضوضاء النشط

نعم

حجم الوحدة (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

تأثير صوت ميريديان

نعم

التوصيل واللاسلكي

نعم

Uvnano

نعم

مقاوم لرذاذ/ الماء

IPX4

الشحن اللاسلكي

نعم

إكسسوار

كابل الشحن

نعم

كابل AUX (3.5Φ) إلى USB

نعم

كبسولات الأذن الطبية المصنوعة من السيليكون

نعم

الترميز الصوتي

AAC

نعم

apt-X تكيفي

نعم

SBC

نعم

عمر البطارية (ساعات)

سماعات الأذن (بدون عزل الضوضاء النشط)

9

الإجمالي (سماعات الأذن + علبة الشحن)

36

وقت الشحن (بالساعات)

علبة الشحن

2.5

سماعات الأذن

1

الاتصال

BLE

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

5.4

خدمة الاقتران السريع من Google

نعم

الراحة

شحن سريع

نعم

متعدد النقاط

نعم

متعدد الاتصال

نعم

التوصيل واللاسلكي

نعم

اتصال سويفت

نعم

Uvnano

نعم

الأوامر الصوتية (مساعد جوجل، سيري)

نعم

مقاوم لرذاذ/ الماء

IPX4

الشحن اللاسلكي

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

علبة الشحن

65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm

سماعة أذن

21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm

معادل

معادل الصوت المخصص

نعم

مسرح الصوت ثلاثي الأبعاد

نعم

دولبي أتموس

نعم

معادل إل جي

نعم

Meridian EQ (طبيعي ، غامر)

نعم

تأثير صوت ميريديان

نعم

أنظمة الصوت

الوضع المحيط

نعم

عازل الضوضاء النشط

نعم

# of Mic

4

تحدث من خلال

نعم

سماعة

حجم الوحدة (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

نوع الوحدة

ديناميكي

الوزن

الوزن الصافي لعلبة الشحن

43.0 g

الوزن الصافي للمنتج

5.7 g

