شعار معالج alpha 7 من الجيل الثالث مطبوع على خلفية رسومية سوداء وزرقاء

تحسين تجربة المشاهدة

يتعرف معالج α7 من الجيل الثالث الذي تعلم الكثير من المحتوى على جودة المصدر الأصلي ويعمل على تحسين المحتويات.

مقارنة جودة صورة لمنظر المدينة في الليل باستخدام شريط التمرير

صورة تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتعرف المعالج الذكي α7 من الجيل الثالث على جودة المحتوى الأصلي ويحسن السطوع والوضوح عن طريق إزالة الضوضاء. والنتيجة تتمثل في صورة تتسم بالنضارة وفق معايير أعلى للجودة.

صور متحركة

ألعاب رياضية

أفلام

التحديد التلقائي للنوع

يقوم المعالج بتحليل نوع المحتوى - أفلام أو ألعاب رياضية أو رسوم متحركة أو قياسي، ومن ثم يقوم تلقائيًا بتعديل الصورة والصوت بما يناسب النوع المعروض.

التحديد التلقائي للنوع

التحديد التلقائي للنوع

*مدعوم فقط لمحتوى تقنية Dolby Vision.
*مدعوم فقط لمحتوى تقنية Dolby HDR.
*يتم ضبط الصوت تلقائيًا فقط عند تشغيل ميزة صوت تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Sound).

امرأتان تشاهدان نفس المشهد على التلفزيون في غرفتي معيشة معكوستين وظروف سطوع مختلفة

التحكم فى مستوى السطوع باستخدام تقنية AI

يقوم مستشعر الضوء بقياس الإضاءة المحيطة، ثم يقوم المعالج بضبط تعيين النغمة لإحداث سطوع مثالي للشاشة. يتم تحسين المحتوى المصور بالمدى الديناميكي العالي باستخدام عناصر تعديل السطوع التي تحول المشاهد المظلمة إلى مشاهد تتسم بمستويات مذهلة من التباين والتفاصيل وعمق الألوان.

رجل يعزف على الجيتار مع لوحة معلومات موسيقية على كلا جانبيه

صوت تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

يعمل المعالج الذكي α7 من الجيل الثالث على تحسين الصوت حسب النوع من خلال تحليل مصادر الصوت اعتمادًا على نوع المحتوى.

شلال عملاق على التلفزيون مع رسم صوتي محيطي

محاكاة تقنية الصوت المحيطي Virtual 4.0

تعمل خوارزمية AI على مزج الصوت المستمد من قناتين لمحاكاة تقنية الصوت المحيطي 4.0، ما يؤدي إلى تحسين الجودة للاستمتاع بتجربة استماع أفضل.

خمسة عناوين داخلية رأسية للأفلام والموسيقى والفعاليات الرياضية والدراما والأخبار

تحكم تكيفي في الصوت

مهما يكن نوع المحتوى الذي تشاهده - دراما أو فعاليات رياضية أو أفلام أو أخبار أو موسيقى - يتعرف المعالج عليه ويحسِّن الصوت بما يلائم هذا النوع المحدد. ستكون أصوات مذيعي الأخبار والمؤثرات الصوتية في الأفلام أكثر وضوحًا.

امرأة تجلس في غرفة معيشة رحبة تتميز بديكور داخلي بسيط وتشاهد أشخاصًا يلعبون على شاشة التلفزيون

توليف الصوت بتقنية AI

يمكنك تحديد حجم الغرفة ووضع التلفزيون ومكان جلوسك باستخدام جهاز الماجيك ريموت. ثم يقوم المعالج بتوليف وموازنة الصوت لمواءمة المكان.