About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

شعار معالج alpha 9 من الجيل الثالث مطبوع على خلفية رسومية سوداء وزرقاء

مشاهدة واستماع بجودة فائقة

يقوم معالج α9 من الجيل الثالث الذي يعمل بتقنية AI بتحليل جودة المحتوى الأصلي باستخدام خوارزميات التعلم العميق، ويحسِّن المحتوى وفقًا للأجواء المحيطية أنت على موعد مع أفضل تجربة مشاهدة واستماع بفضل تقنيات الصورة والصوت المحسَّنيْن.

مقارنة جودة صورة لمنظر المدينة في الليل باستخدام شريط التمرير

إعلان ترويجي لصورة مستمدة من تقنية AI

تم تطوير التلفزيون باستخدام قاعدة بيانات ضخمة تضم ما يربو على مليون نقطة بيانات مرئية، حيث تقوم خوارزميات التعلم العميق بالتعرف على جودة المحتوى، ويقوم معالج α9 من الجيل الثالث الذي يعمل بتقنية AI بإزالة الضوضاء وتحسين التباين وصفاء اللون. والنتيجة تتمثل في صورة تتسم بالنضارة وفق معايير أعلى للجودة.

TV-OLED-Alpha9-03-Face-Enhancing-Desktop

تحسين صورة الوجه ورفع مستوى النص

تضفي تقنية التعلم العميق الخاضعة للترقية مزيدًا من النضارة على الوجوه، فضلًا عن رفع مستوى النص الظاهر على الشاشة وزيادة وضوحه لقراءة أسهل.

صور متحركة

ألعاب رياضية

أفلام

التحديد التلقائي للنوع

يقوم المعالج بتحليل نوع المحتوى - أفلام أو ألعاب رياضية أو رسوم متحركة أو قياسي، ومن ثم يقوم تلقائيًا بتعديل الصورة والصوت بما يناسب النوع المعروض.

التحديد التلقائي للنوع

يقوم المعالج بتحليل نوع المحتوى - أفلام أو ألعاب رياضية أو رسوم متحركة أو قياسي، ومن ثم يقوم تلقائيًا بتعديل الصورة والصوت بما يناسب النوع المعروض.

التحديد التلقائي للنوع

يقوم المعالج بتحليل نوع المحتوى - أفلام أو ألعاب رياضية أو رسوم متحركة أو قياسي، ومن ثم يقوم تلقائيًا لتعديل الصورة والصوت بما يناسب النوع

*يجب أن تكون مشتركاً في خدمة Netflix.

TV-OLED-Alpha9-05-AI-Brightness-Control-Desktop_v

التحكم في السطوع مع تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

يقوم مستشعر الضوء بقياس الإضاءة المحيطة، ثم يقوم المعالج بضبط تعيين النغمة لإحداث سطوع مثالي للشاشة. يتم تحسين المحتوى المصور بالمدى الديناميكي العالي باستخدام عناصر تعديل السطوع التي تحول المشاهد المظلمة إلى مشاهد تتسم بمستويات مذهلة من التباين والتفاصيل وعمق الألوان.

رجل يرتدي نظارة ويضرب على الطبول حال ظهور رسوميات لوحة معلومات موسيقية على كلا جانبيه

إعلان ترويجي لصورة مستمدة من تقنية AI

يستمد المعالج معلوماته من أكثر من 17 مليون نقطة بيانات صوت، يحدد المعالج الأصوات والتأثيرات والترددات، وذلك لتحسين الصوت وفق نوع المحتوى.

أربعة أحصنة بيضاء تركض في المياه على تلفزيون يعرض رسوميات الصوت المحيطي

محاكاة تقنية الصوت المحيطي Virtual 5.1

تعمل خوارزمية AI على مزج الصوت المستمد من قناتين لمحاكاة تقنية الصوت المحيطي 5.1، ما يؤدي إلى تحسين الجودة للاستمتاع بتجربة استماع أفضل.

خمسة عناوين داخلية رأسية للأفلام والموسيقى والفعاليات الرياضية والدراما والأخبار

تحكم تكيفي في الصوت

مهما يكن نوع المحتوى الذي تشاهده - دراما أو فعاليات رياضية أو أفلام أو أخبار أو موسيقى - يتعرف المعالج عليه ويحسِّن الصوت بما يلائم هذا النوع المحدد. ستكون أصوات مذيعي الأخبار والمؤثرات الصوتية في الأفلام أكثر وضوحًا.

امرأة تجلس في غرفة معيشة رحبة تتميز بديكور داخلي بسيط وتشاهد أشخاصًا يرقصون على شاشة التلفزيون

توليف الصوت بتقنية AI

يمكنك تحديد حجم الغرفة ووضع التلفزيون ومكان جلوسك باستخدام جهاز الماجيك ريموت. ثم يقوم المعالج بتوليف وموازنة الصوت لمواءمة المكان.