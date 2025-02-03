Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكنسة LG CordZero® العمودية ذاتية التفريغ باللون الأبيض

مكنسة LG CordZero® العمودية ذاتية التفريغ باللون الأبيض

A9T-LITE

مكنسة LG CordZero® العمودية ذاتية التفريغ باللون الأبيض

الميزات الرئيسية

  • مكنسة كهربائية متكاملة
  • حاوية غبار للتفريغ التلقائي
  • مخزن مفيد لملحقات المكنسة
  • تقنية LG Kompressor®
المزيد

تفريغ المخلفات بسهولة تامة

مضى زمن التفريغ اليدوي لحاوية الغبار في مكنستك الكهربائية بفضل مكنسة LG CordZero® All-In-One Tower™. وهذا يعني أنه يتم تفريغ الغبار والجسيمات الأخرى تلقائيًا عند وضع المكنسة على محطة الإرساء لشحنها. ثم يتم تخزين المحتويات في حقيبة تخزين الغبار* التي يمكن استبدالها بسهولة بمجرد ملئها. ما يعنيه هذا هو أن الغبار والجسيمات الأخرى يتم التخلص منها بشكل صحي بدلاً من عودة الأتربة إلى الهواء أثناء عملية التفريغ.

*تُباع أكياس تخزين الغبار الإضافية البديلة بشكل منفصل. لمعرفة أماكن توفر المنتج، تفضل بزيارة موقع LG.com.

تخلص من الأوساخ والغبار

 

يستخدم نظام الترشيح المكون من 3 خطوات* ثلاثة مكونات لمنع الأوساخ والغبار بشكل صحي. تزيل حاوية الغبار الفارغة تلقائيًا العناصر من السلة وتنتقل إلى حقيبة التخزين. ثم يمر الهواء عبر مرشحين لضمان إزالة جزيئات الغبار الدقيقة.

*خاصية  All In One Tower™ توفر ترشيحًا ثلاثي المراحل، يشمل كيس الغبار، وفلتر حماية المحرك القابل للغسل، وفلتر الغبار الناعم القابل للغسل، لضمان أداء نظيف وفعّال.

صورة تُوضح لقطة أمامية لمكنسة A9 All-in-One Tower بيضاء اللون في غرفة معيشة داخلية حديثة.

تفريغ حاوية الأتربة وشحن المكنسة في مكان واحد

التصميم البديع يجعل من LG CordZero® أكثر من مجرد مكنسة كهربائية. قم بتخزين الملحقات وشحن البطاريات وتفريغ حاوية الغبار تلقائيًا عند إرساءها.

تخزين A9T-Auto

تخزين ملحقات أنيق ومرتب

 

قم بتخزين ملحقات التنظيف المضمنة داخل مكنسة All-in-One Tower™ بشكل مريح وأنيق.

صورة يظهر بها مقبض المكنسة الكهربائية والزر الموجود على المقبض.

تحكم بسهولة

 

يمكنك ضبط إعداداتك بسهولة أثناء التنقل باستخدام ميزة التحكم باللمس عبر الإبهام (Thumb Touch Control) من LG.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

نظِّف بجدية... واستمتع بنتائج مذهلة!

يساعد الجمع بين Smart Inverter Motor™ وAxial Turbo Cyclone الذي يفصل بين الغبار والشعر على توفير شفط قوي طويل الأمد.

الرسوم المتحركة تُظهر Smart Inverter Motor والشفط المحوري السريع (Axial Turbo Cyclone). بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يتم جعل رأس المكنسة وجزء الرأس شفافين لإظهار Smart Inverter Motor المثبت من الداخل.

تقنية تنظيف متينة

يدور المحرك Smart Inverter Motor™ الخالي من الفرشاة بسرعة كبيرة، مما يدفع المروحة إلى توليد تدفق هواء إعصاري داخلي يساعد على فصل جزيئات الغبار وترشيحها. يتم تحسين متانة المحرك من خلال التصميم الخالي من الفرشاة لأنه يخلق احتكاكًا أقل أثناء التشغيل مما يسمح لشركة LG بتقديم ضمان على أجزاء المحرك لمدة 10 سنوات*.

*2 سنوات على قطع الغيار والعمالة + 8 سنوات على المحرك (قطع الغيار فقط).

تنظيف الأسطح والتقاط الغبار براحة البال

استمتع بتنظيف فائق الدقة مع نظام الترشيح المكوّن من 5 مراحل (5-step filtration system)! يقوم بفصل الغبار داخل الحاوية ثم يرشّح الجسيمات الدقيقة المتبقية، ليزيل ما يصل إلى 99.999% من الجسيمات بحجم 0.5‏㎛ إلى 4.2‏㎛، مما يمنحك هواءً أكثر نقاءً ومنزلاً أكثر نظافة.

صيانة سهلة

حافظ على مكنستك الكهربائية بسهولة عن طريق إزالة الفلاتر وغسلها. بمرور الوقت، تتراكم الأوساخ على الفلاتر داخل مكنستك الكهربائية. يمكن إزالة الفلتر المعدني والفلتر المسبق القماش وفلتر الغبار الناعم (fine dust filter) الموجود في المكنسة العمودية وغسلها في الماء لتنظيف الأوساخ. اترك الفلاتر لتجف تمامًا قبل إعادتها إلى الفراغ.

*استند الاختبار الذي أجرته شركة SLG إلى IEC 62885-2 وEN 60312-1، وتم اختبار قدرة الاحتفاظ بالغبار عند 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ حجم الجسيمات في وضع التيربو وبلغ متوسطها 99.999% (درجة ممتازة، 5 نجوم). قد تختلف القدرة على الاحتفاظ بالغبار حسب بيئة التشغيل.

صورة توضح مشهد ضغط الغبار في رأس المكنسة الكهربائية.

ملاءمة أكبر

 

توفر تقنية LG KOMPRESSOR® الوقت من خلال ضغط الغبار والشعر المتجمع في السلة. مع انضغاط الغبار والشعر (بحد أقصى 2.4 ضعف مقارنة بالسعة غير المضغوطة*) تحتاج إلى تنظيف السلة بشكل أقل تكرارًا. عندما يحين وقت التفريغ، ما عليك سوى إعادة وضعه على منصة الشحن وترك مكنسة All-In-One Tower™ تعتني بالباقي.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

*بناءً على نتائج الاختبارات الداخلية لشركة LG، والتي تمت ملاحظتها بواسطة Intertek. تم اختبار سعة استقبال A9 Kompressor™ في الوضع التربو (Turbo mode). تم شفط شعر القطة (من نوع ماين كوين) وضغطه بواسطة وظيفة الضغط اليدوي بشكل متكرر حتى يصل إلى سعة الوعاء. تم حساب كفاءة الضغط "2.4x" من خلال مقارنة وزن شعر القطط المضغوط بوزن شعر القطط غير المضغوط (كلاهما بنفس الحجم). قد تختلف السعة الفعلية للوعاء (كفاءة الضغط) اعتمادًا على البيئة التشغيلية.

صورة يظهر بها مكنسة كهربائية مع وجود امرأة تستخدم تطبيق ThinQ على هاتفها الذكي.

تتوفر دائمًا معلومات مهمة

يساعد تطبيق ThinQ بمراقبة مكنسة CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ عن طريق تنبيهك للتحقق من حالة المرشح ووقت شحن البطارية، بالإضافة إلى تشغيل التشخيص وسجل التنظيف، كل ذلك من خلال تطبيق واحد.*

*يتوفر تطبيق LG ThinQ® على الهاتف الذكي المتوافق الذي يعمل بنظام Android أو iOS. اتصال بيانات Wi-Fi للهاتف والمنزل وتسجيل المنتج المطلوب من LG ThinQ®. تفضل بزيارة lg.com/sa/lg-thinq لمعرفة الميزات، وتوافق النظام، وتوفر الخدمة التي قد تختلف حسب البلد والطراز.

مستوى جديد وأنيق من الراحة لروتين التنظيف

صورة توضح المكانس الكهربائية من زوايا مختلفة في مساحة داخلية حديثة.

*يظهر لون بديل للمنتج في الصور. يرجى الرجوع إلى معرض الصور للحصول على صور المنتجات المميزة.

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

