We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
買指定家電 ‧ 享精美好禮
LG 智慧家電
春頌好禮
活動期間內購買 LG 指定家電，單筆發票總金額滿新台幣250,000元(含)，即贈 LG gram 極致輕薄筆電14吋(14Z90R-G.AA54C2)乙台。