LG 2015「Life's Good with HOPE 希望‧傳愛」敢夢計畫
感謝您對 LG 2015「Life's Good with HOPE希望‧傳愛」敢夢計畫的支持與鼓勵，感動票選週週抽得獎者已於今日抽出，共20位幸運的朋友可獲得肯德基咔啦脆雞兌換券乙張。LG 將會於本週寄送兌換券至您的電子信箱。
姓名
電子郵件
1
宋*玟
an****0bii@gmail.com
2
褚*凱
ch****msn.com
3
廖*禎
dr****87@gmail.com
4
葉*瑋
mm****328487@yahoo.com.tw
5
林*燕
li****556@gmail.com
6
李*穎
zx****1830@google.com
7
潘*育
c.****n2010@gmail.com
8
陳*丞
ja****42092006@gmail.com
9
林*昕
ya****s830328@yahoo.com.tw
10
盧*丞
ja****2034@yahoo.com.tw
11
張*雄
aw****@yahoo.com.tw
12
王*媗
69****ndy@yahoo.com.tw
13
陳*軒
pl****231lisa@yahoo.com.tw
14
李*真
xh****918@gmail.com
15
吳*蓉
ju****obby.com.tw
16
林*芳
li****01126@gmail.com
17
陳*玲
tr****286@yahoo.com.tw
18
周*蘭
wi****4562510@yahoo.com.tw
19
邱*慧
he****6615@hotmail.com
20
吳*瑜
a3****6535@yahoo.com.tw
