【LG 週年慶感恩禮讚】活動問卷 得獎名單
親愛的 LG 會員您好：
感謝您完成【LG 週年慶感恩禮讚】活動問卷，為了感謝您的寶貴意見，下列幸運會員可以獲得「85度C 45元單品兌換券乙份」LG 將會於 12月30日前以簡訊方式傳送兌換序號至您所提供的手機號碼，請會員自行留存序號後至全家門市 FamiPort 換小白單後七日內至櫃台兌換。
*FamiPort 兌換步驟：
FamiPort 紅利→紅利 PIN碼→Ticket Xpress 即享券→輸入對換序號→選商品→持列印單 7天內至櫃台兌換，逾期無效。
http://www.famiport.com.tw/intro.asp?page=5&oc=A03&ocsub=B01
序號
得獎者姓名
連絡電話
1
JOna
0975****05
2
蘇O元
0920****11
3
黃O壎
0909****22
4
洪O宏
0958****78
5
簡O堅
0937****92
6
李O霖
0963****40
7
劉O伶
0910****15
8
王O媚
0953****67
9
呂O蓉
0958****15
10
呂O華
0963****62
11
PO Tai
0952****96
12
王O諺
0922****33
13
蘇O卿
0933****31
14
黃O芸
0919****41
15
黃O宏
0935****11
