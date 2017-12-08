We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG會員填Styler問卷 送SodaSparkle舒打健康氣泡水機 得獎名單
親愛的 LG 會員您好：
感謝您完成家電使用習慣調查問卷，為了感謝您寶貴的意見，下列 39位會員可以獲得「SodaSparkle 舒打健康氣泡水機乙份」LG 將會於 12月30日前寄送至您所提供的連絡地址。
LG 會員 (非 Styler 使用者)
序號
得獎者姓名
連絡電話
1
李O慶
0931****45
2
曾O銘
0905****72
3
劉O權
0911****63
4
蘇O筑
0917****22
5
蔡O嶸
0923****17
6
TOistan
0235****7
7
張O寧
0912****42
8
許O瀚
0917****20
9
周O采
0912****16
10
黃O甄
0422****98
11
張O涵
0903****02
12
許O銘
0921****07
13
王O凱
0910****55
14
耿O涵
0981****12
15
IOyna
0985****12
16
羅O柔
0918****65
17
劉O文
0928****11
18
DOvis Huang
0931****09
19
胡O智
0921****65
20
張O涵
0908****86
21
李O萱
0920****06
22
蕭O睿
0912****2
23
楊O蘋
0933****35
24
林O穎
0975****34
25
張O晉
0931****28
26
陳O月
0912****69
27
謝O威
0933****50
28
林O嬋
0912****43
29
尤O傑
0909****00
30
林O翊
0930****03
LG 會員 ( Styler使用者)
序號
得獎者姓名
連絡電話
1
樊O銓
0958****37
2
呂O華
0988****61
3
沈O達
0910****06
4
楊O雯
0975****70
5
林O勳
0913****91
6
蔡O州
0930****52
7
許O婷
0958****10
8
林O荺
0936****32
9
齊O斌
0916****03
- 上一步
LG 2017 資訊月電視家電及手機優惠方案 04/12/2017
- 下一步
Life's Good with HOPE 希望。傳愛 11/12/2017
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/20171208-lg-styler.html isCopied
paste