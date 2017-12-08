Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG會員填Styler問卷 送SodaSparkle舒打健康氣泡水機 得獎名單

CORPORATE 12/08/2017
    親愛的 LG 會員您好：

    感謝您完成家電使用習慣調查問卷，為了感謝您寶貴的意見，下列 39位會員可以獲得「SodaSparkle 舒打健康氣泡水機乙份」LG 將會於 12月30日前寄送至您所提供的連絡地址。

    LG 會員 (非 Styler 使用者)

    序號

    得獎者姓名

    連絡電話

    1

    李O慶

    0931****45

    2

    曾O銘

    0905****72

    3

    劉O權

    0911****63

    4

    蘇O筑

    0917****22

    5

    蔡O嶸

    0923****17

    6

    TOistan

    0235****7

    7

    張O寧

    0912****42

    8

    許O瀚

    0917****20

    9

    周O采

    0912****16

    10

    黃O甄

    0422****98

    11

    張O涵

    0903****02

    12

    許O銘

    0921****07

    13

    王O凱

    0910****55

    14

    耿O涵

    0981****12

    15

    IOyna

    0985****12

    16

    羅O柔

    0918****65

    17

    劉O文

    0928****11

    18

    DOvis Huang

    0931****09

    19

    胡O智

    0921****65

    20

    張O涵

    0908****86

    21

    李O萱

    0920****06

    22

    蕭O睿

    0912****2

    23

    楊O蘋

    0933****35

    24

    林O穎

    0975****34

    25

    張O晉

    0931****28

    26

    陳O月

    0912****69

    27

    謝O威

    0933****50

    28

    林O嬋

    0912****43

    29

    尤O傑

    0909****00

    30

    林O翊

    0930****03

     

    LG 會員 ( Styler使用者)

    序號

    得獎者姓名 

    連絡電話

    1

    樊O銓

    0958****37

    2

    呂O華

    0988****61

    3

    沈O達

    0910****06

    4

    楊O雯

    0975****70

    5

    林O勳

    0913****91

    6

    蔡O州

    0930****52

    7

    許O婷

    0958****10

    8

    林O荺

    0936****32

    9

    齊O斌

    0916****03

