註冊抽 OLED 電視得獎公告
CORPORATE 08/31/2022
感謝您參與「註冊抽萬元好禮」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中【OLED 4K AI物聯網電視 (OLED48C1PSB)】。
*考量庫存數量，OLED48C1PSB 將由最新款同尺寸的 OLED48C2PSA 作為獎品。
1.陳O元 0933***311
2.陳O霖 0909***189
3.邱O麟 0925***060
請得獎者於 9/15 前於臉書官方粉絲團(https://www.facebook.com/LGTaiwan)私訊小編，並提供「真實姓名」和「註冊商城之 Email」，LG 會再依據資訊做第二階段的資格審核（逾期回覆視同放棄資格）和得獎後續作業，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。
*抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。
