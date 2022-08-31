Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

註冊抽 OLED 電視得獎公告

CORPORATE 08/31/2022
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    感謝您參與「註冊抽萬元好禮」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中【OLED 4K AI物聯網電視 (OLED48C1PSB)】。
    *考量庫存數量，OLED48C1PSB 將由最新款同尺寸的 OLED48C2PSA 作為獎品。

    1.陳O元  0933***311
    2.陳O霖  0909***189
    3.邱O麟  0925***060

    請得獎者於 9/15 前於臉書官方粉絲團(https://www.facebook.com/LGTaiwan)私訊小編，並提供「真實姓名」和「註冊商城之 Email」，LG 會再依據資訊做第二階段的資格審核（逾期回覆視同放棄資格）和得獎後續作業，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。


    *抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。

    Back To List