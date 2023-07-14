We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
註冊抽 LG 大容量除濕機得獎公告
CORPORATE 07/14/2023
感謝您參與「小家電評論及註冊會員，抽LG25.6L 大容量除濕機」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中【LG PuriCare™ 雙變頻除濕機 - 25.6公升(WD261VKF0)乙台，共三名】。
陳O廷0927***033
江O琳0975***810
許O仁0933***196
活動小組將於7/19前將相關領獎訊息寄至個人信箱並以電話聯繫，再請協助於7/28前提供「真實姓名」和「註冊商城之 Email」，LG 會再依據資訊做第二階段的資格審核（逾期回覆視同放棄資格）和得獎後續作業，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。
*抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。
