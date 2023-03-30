We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
InstaView 敲敲看門中門冰箱使用行為調查得獎公告
CORPORATE 03/30/2023
感謝您參與填寫「LG InstaViewTM 敲敲看門中門」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【200元 7-11商品卡】，贈品將於4月底前完成寄送。
|編號
|姓名
|電話
|1
|何O廷
|092****327
|2
|周O娟
|095****336
|3
|張O杰
|097****806
|4
|曲O智
|098****730
|5
|朱O彥
|093****517
|6
|田O妤
|092****308
|7
|葉O宸
|098****903
|8
|賴O允
|091****718
|9
|黃O萱
|092****798
|10
|龔O玄
|092****552
