空氣清淨機使用體驗 得獎名單
生活家電02/24/2026
感謝您抽空填寫「空氣清淨機使用體驗」問卷，恭喜以下參加者。活動小組將於2026/2/25至3/10期間，透過 email 聯繫發送獎品。
【30名獲得空氣清淨機濾網乙個】
|1
|謝○倫
|0972○○○100
|2
|陳○瑋
|0977○○○670
|3
|林○霖
|0935○○○098
|4
|陳○軍
|0921○○○926
|5
|許○愷
|0917○○○224
|6
|許○彰
|0987○○○370
|7
|林○妤
|0929○○○531
|8
|簡○瑩
|0912○○○484
|9
|陳○君
|0975○○○368
|10
|吳○輝
|0922○○○662
|11
|鄭○怡
|0937○○○036
|12
|羅○
|0937○○○081
|13
|蔡○山
|0933○○○973
|14
|江○
|0903○○○340
|15
|鄭○茵
|0978○○○776
|16
|曾○琦
|0975○○○264
|17
|林○彥
|0973○○○869
|18
|邱○杰
|0956○○○979
|19
|張○鍇
|0925○○○325
|20
|張○銘
|0933○○○650
|21
|陳○語
|0988○○○108
|22
|李○君
|0963○○○349
|23
|范○婷
|0916○○○264
|24
|詹○敏
|0978○○○120
|25
|鄒○倫
|0953○○○015
|26
|王○築
|0910○○○723
|27
|張○士敬
|0958○○○828
|28
|陳○豪
|0935○○○888
|29
|孫○霖
|0989○○○460
|30
|邱○菡
|0963○○○972
