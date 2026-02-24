We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
智慧顯示器使用體驗 得獎名單
電視 智慧顯示器 視聽產品02/24/2026
感謝您抽空填寫「智慧顯示器使用體驗」問卷，恭喜以下參加者。活動小組將於2026/3/2至3/10期間聯繫配送，透過 email 聯繫發送獎品。
【10名獲得500元全家商品卡乙張】
1 張O松 0958OOO128
2 陳O陽 0935OOO242
3 李O仁 0905OOO507
4 王O勳 0921OOO526
5 鄔O岳 0982OOO431
6 瑀O 0953OOO603
7 YC 0925OOO048
8 鐘O貞 0911OOO557
9 陳O欽 0935OOO879
10 陳O逸 0922OOO279
