分享使用心得抽五星飯店住宿券 得獎公告
感謝您參與「分享使用心得 抽五星飯店住宿券」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中，贈品會依照中獎者問卷所留收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)直接寄出，不另行通知，謝謝。
活動小組將透過得獎者提供的 Email 信箱與得獎者聯繫，再請協助於指定日期前回覆活動小組「收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)」，逾期回覆視同放棄資格，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。
*抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。
項目
中獎獎品
得獎人姓名
得獎人 Email 信箱
1
台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張
謝○寧
c○○dy110○○○○@yahoo.com.tw
2
台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張
張○婷
3
台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張
蔡○翰
h○n07○○19○○@yahoo.com.tw
4
台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張
楊○雅
5
台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張
陳○希
