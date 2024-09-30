Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

分享使用心得抽五星飯店住宿券 得獎公告

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 09/30/2024
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    感謝您參與「分享使用心得 抽五星飯店住宿券」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中，贈品會依照中獎者問卷所留收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)直接寄出，不另行通知，謝謝。


    活動小組將透過得獎者提供的 Email 信箱與得獎者聯繫，再請協助於指定日期前回覆活動小組「收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)」，逾期回覆視同放棄資格，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。

    *抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。

     

    項目

    中獎獎品

    得獎人姓名

    得獎人 Email 信箱

     

    1

     

    台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張

     

     

    謝○寧

     

    c○○dy110○○○○@yahoo.com.tw

     

    2

     

    台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張

     

     

    張○婷

     

    kd79○○24@gmail.com

     

    3

     

    台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張

     

     

    蔡○翰

     

    hn07○○19○○@yahoo.com.tw

     

    4

     

    台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張

     

     

    楊○雅

     

    w○○qoo○○5@hotmail.com

     

    5

     

    台北遠東香格里拉 - 雅仕套房住宿券乙張

     

     

    陳○希

     

    ls○○○○77@yahoo.com.tw

    返回目錄