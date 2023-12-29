We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
填SC9S問卷 抽500元商品卡得獎公告
CORPORATE 12/29/2023
感謝您參與「SC9S填問卷抽500元商品卡」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中，贈品會依照中獎者問卷所留收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)直接寄出，不另行通知，謝謝。
【500元商品卡 共5名】
許O智 0972***581
鄧O彰 0983***509
張O欣 0981***298
吳O宇 0927***892陳O豪 0926***498
