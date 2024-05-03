We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
填WashTower問卷 抽NeoFlam 白色砂鍋得獎公告
CORPORATE 05/03/2024
感謝您參與「WashTower-填問卷抽 NeoFlam 白色砂鍋」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中，贈品會依照中獎者問卷所留收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)直接寄出，不另行通知，謝謝。
【NeoFlam 白色砂鍋 共3名】
麗真 0986***829
黃O莙 0976***706
婉婷 0963***446
